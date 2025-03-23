Ole Miss goes down Pike Road again for standout running back

Ole Miss picked up another commitment for the 2026 signing class Sunday, landing a pledge from Pike Road, Ala., running back Ja’Michael Jones.

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, chose Ole Miss following another unofficial visit to Oxford over the weekend. Jones chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Southern Cal and many others.

Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee were/are the primary competitors for Jones, who still has another season of high school football in front of him before he matriculates to college in January.

Jones plays at the same high school that once was home to former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins starred at Ole Miss for two seasons before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season. Judkins is expected to be a Day Two selection in the NFL Draft later this spring.

A message sent to Jones was not immediately answered Sunday.

Jones is the third commitment for Ole Miss’ 2026 signing class, joining Folsom, Calif., wide receiver Jameson Powell and Niceville, Fla., wide receiver Zion Legree.