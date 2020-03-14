Ole Miss is looking to shake things up roster-wise after a disappointing 15-17 season in year two of Kermit Davis. Franco Miller had the same idea, but not in Oxford, Miss. The Freeport, Bahamas native has entered the transfer portal, via Stock Risers. Miller played just 85 minutes this year and averaged 0.3 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

Miller redshirted his first year at Ole Miss after sustaining a knee injury. But, after a successful rehab campaign and earning praise from the coaching staff, he seemed poised to compete for a backup or sixth man role off the bench. It just unfortunately never materialized for the 6’3 guard. Prepping in Canada, he burst onto the recruiting scene late after finishing his senior season averaging 25.8 points per game and receiving an offer from Pac-12 contender Oregon.