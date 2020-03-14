Ole Miss guard Franco Miller has entered the transfer portal
Ole Miss is looking to shake things up roster-wise after a disappointing 15-17 season in year two of Kermit Davis.
Franco Miller had the same idea, but not in Oxford, Miss. The Freeport, Bahamas native has entered the transfer portal, via Stock Risers. Miller played just 85 minutes this year and averaged 0.3 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.
The former four-star recruit had offers from Oregon, Minnesota, others before choose Ole Miss.
Redshirt freshmen with three years remaining.
Miller redshirted his first year at Ole Miss after sustaining a knee injury. But, after a successful rehab campaign and earning praise from the coaching staff, he seemed poised to compete for a backup or sixth man role off the bench. It just unfortunately never materialized for the 6’3 guard.
Prepping in Canada, he burst onto the recruiting scene late after finishing his senior season averaging 25.8 points per game and receiving an offer from Pac-12 contender Oregon.
March 14, 2020
This departure does free up another spot on the roster to either add a transfer or to try and sign someone late in the 2020 class. Transfer guard Jarkel Joiner sat out the 2019-2020 season and presumably takes Breein Tyree's spot as he no longer has eligibility, but now that Franco has left Ole Miss, there is another seat on the bench available.
That seat will at least be filled by 2020 four-star signee Matthew Murrell from IMG Academy.
Still, look for Kermit Davis and staff to be extremely active in the offseason to bolster a roster that seemed to really fade down the stretch and struggle to keep a consistent rhythm on offense.