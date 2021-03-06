RebelGrove - Ole Miss hammers Belmont, as Tim Elko continues hot week

OXFORD | Tim Elko tried to have patience and not change anything.

Despite a rough start to the season individually, the team captain stayed positive mentally and maintained that things would turn around. This week is evidence that Elko was right.

After starting the year 3-for-25 with nine strikeouts and no extra-base hits, the senior continued his scorching week, getting on base four times with five RBIs in Ole MIss’ 12-4 win over Belmont to open the series at Swayze Field.

First pitch is 1:30 both Saturday and Sunday.

Elko is 6-for-`11 in three games this week, all Rebels wins, with four extra base hits and just one strikeout. He’s hit home runs in three straight games, including the three-run shot Friday to put Ole Miss up 12-0 t the time.

“When I go up there and overthink it a little bit and try to do too much, it doesn’t really work out every well,” Elko said. “Just trying to be as simple as possible and see ball, hit ball.

“Sometimes you just get off to a slow start and sometimes hit the ball right at people. I tried to stay within myself, simplify things and not overswing. Just trusting in myself and my teammates and knowing that I’m good.”

It’s Elko’s third three-hit game of his career. Ole Miss had 11 hits and took advantage of 10 Belmont walks. The Rebels have outscored its three opponents 40-9 since the series loss to UCF.

The 3-to-5 (Elko, Kevin Graham and Cael Baker) spots in the Ole Miss order on Friday were 7-for-14.

Doug Nikhazy put up his second consecutive bounce-back start since the rough opener in Arlington, allowing just a solo home run in five innings to the Bruins. He struck out 10 and worked around a walk in each of the first two innings. He has 19 strikeouts in the last 11.1 innings.

Nikhazy gave up two runs against UCF in 6.1 innings last week.

Belmont scored three runs off Cole Baker in the ninth inning on a hit and three walks, but the bullpen was otherwise solid. Cody Adock (2.0 IP) and Mitch Murrell (1.0 IP) had scoreless outings, and Josh Mallitz got the final two outs of the game.

The Rebels were 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Belmont’s Korey Bell didn’t give up a run in two relief innings. He started his collegiate career at Ole Miss before transferring to Mississippi Delta Community College and then Belmont.