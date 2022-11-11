OXFORD — Ole Miss’ offense was sluggish in its season-opening win over Alcorn State on Monday night.

On Friday, however, the Rebels’ output on that end of the floor was much improved, helping Ole Miss to a 80-67 win over Florida Atlantic.

Four Ole Miss players, paced by Jaemyn Brakefield’s 17 points, scored in double-figures. The Rebels shot 50.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent (6-for-15) from the 3-point line. Matthew Murrell, Robert Allen and Josh Mballa had 10 points each for the Rebels (2-0).

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said Florida Atlantic was trying to be physical with Murrell, which led the Rebels to counter with "some downhill stuff."

"We just came out aggressive," Brakefield said. "We had a couple of days to prepare for this game. Our preparation was key. Coming in, we really wanted to hit them in the mouth the first five minutes and that's what we tried to do."

Vladislav Goldin paced Florida Atlantic (1-1) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Alijah Martin added 16 and Johnell Davis 10 for the Owls.

Brakefield added eight rebounds, including three on the offensive end. Davis said Brakefield's performance on the board is one of the big keys to the Duke transfer's game.

"He only played 22 minutes and I should've played him more," Davis said. "He got good shots and he made good shots. The biggest thing with Jaemyn is when he rebounds the ball. When he rebounds the ball, he's going to play well."

"That really gets me going," Brakefield said. "It puts the confidence in me and it tells me I'm playing aggressive."

FAU pulled to within six points at the four-minute mark, but back-to-back buckets from Myles Burns extended the Rebels’ lead back to double-digits at 72-62.

Goldin appeared to pull FAU to within five points with 1:39 left. However, Goldin grabbed the rim before his layup went through the net. Instead of two points, he was called for a technical foul. Murrell hit the free throw and Ole Miss closed it out from there.