Ole Miss hangs on to defeat FAU, improve to 2-0
OXFORD — Ole Miss’ offense was sluggish in its season-opening win over Alcorn State on Monday night.
On Friday, however, the Rebels’ output on that end of the floor was much improved, helping Ole Miss to a 80-67 win over Florida Atlantic.
Four Ole Miss players, paced by Jaemyn Brakefield’s 17 points, scored in double-figures. The Rebels shot 50.8 percent from the floor and 40 percent (6-for-15) from the 3-point line. Matthew Murrell, Robert Allen and Josh Mballa had 10 points each for the Rebels (2-0).
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said Florida Atlantic was trying to be physical with Murrell, which led the Rebels to counter with "some downhill stuff."
"We just came out aggressive," Brakefield said. "We had a couple of days to prepare for this game. Our preparation was key. Coming in, we really wanted to hit them in the mouth the first five minutes and that's what we tried to do."
Vladislav Goldin paced Florida Atlantic (1-1) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Alijah Martin added 16 and Johnell Davis 10 for the Owls.
Brakefield added eight rebounds, including three on the offensive end. Davis said Brakefield's performance on the board is one of the big keys to the Duke transfer's game.
"He only played 22 minutes and I should've played him more," Davis said. "He got good shots and he made good shots. The biggest thing with Jaemyn is when he rebounds the ball. When he rebounds the ball, he's going to play well."
"That really gets me going," Brakefield said. "It puts the confidence in me and it tells me I'm playing aggressive."
FAU pulled to within six points at the four-minute mark, but back-to-back buckets from Myles Burns extended the Rebels’ lead back to double-digits at 72-62.
Goldin appeared to pull FAU to within five points with 1:39 left. However, Goldin grabbed the rim before his layup went through the net. Instead of two points, he was called for a technical foul. Murrell hit the free throw and Ole Miss closed it out from there.
Ole Miss used a 9-0 lead, one accentuated by a Murrell dunk in the half court, to claim a 14-7 lead.
The Rebels dialed up the intensity on the defensive end late in the half, extending its lead to 30-17 with five minutes left before intermission.
Florida Atlantic closed the gap to nine points at halftime as the Rebels took a 39-30 lead to the locker room.
Ole Miss shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the 3-point line in the opening half.
Ole Miss returns to action Tuesday against Chattanooga. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Notes
-- Burns had a solid all-around game, scoring six points and recording four steals to go along with a blocked shot, five rebounds and an assist.
-- Murrell continued to look like his game has taken another step. Murrell added seven assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals to his 10 points, overcoming a night of struggles shooting.
-- Freshman TJ Caldwell continues to provide a spark off the bench, getting six points and three rebounds in almost 23 minutes of action.
-- Ole Miss outscored FAU in the paint, 42-28, and won on second-chance points, 21-16.
-- Freshman Amaree Abram started at the point again in Daeshun Ruffin's absence. Abram had eight points and three assists, in addition to two rebounds and a steal, in 18:22 of action.
-- Ole Miss out-rebounded FAU, 40-31. The Rebels committed 10 turnovers, two fewer than FAU's 12.