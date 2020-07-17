RebelGrove - Ole Miss has a budget plan in place as football decisions near

OXFORD | Southeastern Conference athletics directors met in Birmingham on Monday and discussed multiple options for the 2020 football season, bouncing around the total number of games possible, whether it is conference-only contests or some inter-conference options, the start date and the possibility of a spring season instead of a fall one, as well as other areas of concern related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning and more planning are all that can be done currently, as the time for concrete decisions isn’t here but it’s nearing with each day.

Ole Miss based its 2021 fiscal year budget off 50 percent fan capacity for its football home games this season, though athletics director Keith Carter told RebelGrove.com last week “as we all know this thing is fluid.” State guidelines will be a key element in deciding stadium attendance possibilities.

The 50 percent fan capacity chopped approximately $8-10 million off the athletics budget, judging by past ticket sales in the school’s published financial reports. The 2016 season was the last time the Rebels were close to maximizing out sales and capacity with tickets, and the university reported $20.8 million in football ticket sales for that year.

While not ideal the year after Ole Miss cut portions of its budget that didn’t affect the student athlete by nine percent, it’s a manageable situation. Even 25 percent capacity seems to be more palatable for one season than when it was first mentioned. If any football is played with fans, the budget should stay secure as long as this is a one-year blip and premium seating (football suites) can be used. Football ticket sales made up 12.4 percent of Ole Miss' fiscal 2020 budget.

The Rebels, like every other school in the conference and the country, are looking at financial ramifications for a number of different scenarios —from a relatively normal schedule to the catastrophic worst-case of no football until fall 2021. If Ole Miss doesn’t play any non-conference games in 2020, it loses approximately $800,000 in net game guarantees, considering the buy games against UConn (actually paying Middle Tennessee $1.5 million, not UConn), Southeast Missouri and Georgia Southern and the incoming game guarantee from the Baylor game.

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday he would consider banning the Huskies from traveling to Ole Miss for the game currently scheduled for October 24, noting Connecticut’s 14-day quarantine rule for returning to the state after visiting select other states.

“My feeling is that if you go to a highly-infected state that is still part of our quarantine, that would be the requirement,” Lamont said during. press conference. Sometimes these teams live within their own bubbles and that’s of self-quaratine, but I’d be reluctant (to allow them to travel.)”

The addition or subtraction of overall ticket sales, television contracts and other major revenue sources such as premium seating availability can swing the budget by tens of millions of dollars at every Power Five school, and one question continuing to pop up is whether these decisions will determine if any sports are in danger of being cut because of the financial crunch.

Carter called that the “nuclear option” on the Oxford Exxon Podcast on June 25, though the Rebels have exhausted most of what former athletics director Ross Bjork said was once a $30 million dollar surplus, as half of that went toward the approximately $16 million in lost revenue from the two bowl-ban seasons, not to count the additional attorney fees and other expenses related to the NCAA investigation. Ole Miss gets half that amount back in November 2022.

No SEC schools have cut a sport to this point, and Stanford is the only Power Five school to do so, chopping 11 of its 36 varsity sports. UConn dropped four sports, and Boise State, Cincinnati and East Carolina have also trimmed their athletics offerings.

One athletics official at a Power Five school told me last week most cuts happening are ones that schools had been contemplating prior to the pandemic.

Part of that thought is because eliminating a sport doesn’t repair a collapsed budget and is at best a mitigating factor when trying to find funds. At an SEC school, it’s arguable the absence of certain sports for a variety of reasons is a far greater issue than whatever relatively small amount money is saved in the short term

The SEC instituted a rule in 1993 that every school carry at least two more women’s sports than men’s sports on campus. Ole Miss currently offers 10 women’s sports and eight men’s sports and most schools are at that ratio, though Alabama has four more women’s sports, and there are a couple other exceptions. Should Ole Miss have to look at eliminating a sport, a men’s sport could be cut, per SEC rules, but a women’s sport would drop the Rebels below the threshold to honor that bylaw.

However, when looking at Ole Miss’ NCAA revenue report for fiscal year 2019, the options and positives of doing so are minimal and don’t seem to make logical sense to the point of this being a concern or discussion unless an extended time without a football season occurs. In that scenario, as one FBS administrator said this week, “if there’s no football at all for a while, one sport being cut won’t even sniff the issue.”

To dissect why, here are the options in a hypothetical world of the Rebels thinking of cutting a sport for budgetary reasons. Ole Miss obviously wouldn’t cut football, basketball or baseball which leaves cross country, track and field, golf and tennis. It’s also noteworthy that most schools to eliminate sports honor all contractual obligations from current coaching contracts to player scholarships and other items, so the short-term benefit is tied up in other areas such as travel, facilities, etc.

Track and field (indoor and outdoor) and cross country have the same coaching staff and facilities for men’s and women’s so the saved overhead is minimal and makes this a non-starter. The short-term savings would be just more than $900,000, and even once all contracts are fulfilled, it’s less than $2 million savings annually to cancel a successful a program the SEC promotes relatively hard. Also, Ole Miss would still owe all debt services. Those don’t go away just because a sport disappears.

That leaves golf or tennis, and while the coaching salaries aren’t tied together with the men’s and women’s programs, the facilities are again shared which limit the fiscal logic. Based on a best guess of contractual liabilities, eliminating men’s golf would save just $458,000 in the short term and $990,000 annually once the contracts were paid. Men’s tennis would save $573,000 in the short term and $1.5 million annually after contractual obligations.

Comparatively, Ole Miss had a $112 million athletics budget in fiscal year 2020, and the finances should return to that ballpark amount or more once the pandemic changes end. The budget was $117 million in fiscal year 2019.

The SEC is waiting things out and hoping for a positive change in COVID-19 data before the targeted decision date about scheduling that’s coming up within two weeks, per Sports Illustrated. And while the schools’ budgets can fatten or shrink based on the number of games played and fan occupancy, games and fans to most any number create a survivable situation.

And if there’s no football at all, it won’t be about what’s lost in the budgets. It’ll be about what’s even left. As one Division I coach sent in a text last week, under that scenario:

“We’re all f-ed.”