OXFORD | It got lost in the way the weekend finished, but Ole Miss had two specific relief performances that should provide hope for the back end of its bullpen this season.

Southeastern Louisiana transfer Connor Spencer got the save in the season opener, and on Sunday, veteran Josh Mallitz pitched well in his first action since Tommy John surgery in November 2022.

On Friday night, after the Rebels took a 5-4 lead in the 13th inning, Mike Bianco turned to Spencer to get the final outs. The right-hander struck out two of the three batters he faced and threw seven of 10 pitches for strikes to get his first career save.

“He’s pitched really well for us (in the preseason) and just super dominant,” Bianco said. “The fall was a head-scratcher, and his velocity was down, and he didn’t have a secondary pitch because of that, but he’s worked hard on a slider-cutter and mixed it in on Friday.

“He’s been lights out and as good as anyone in a one-inning stint.”

Spencer was going into the game anyway that inning after Mason Nichols had thrown 66 pitches and 4.1 scoreless innings, but it was a good introduction to a high-leverage situation to end the game.

Nichols walked three but struck out five and showed a lot of composure in the extended outing. The Rebels only have Nichols and Mallitz as players who threw considerable innings in 2022.

Mallitz pitched mop up on Sunday, as Hawaii finished off a 13-4 win to split the four-game series. The right-hander threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

He had 25 strikes out of 38 pitches and pitched around a double.

Mallitz had a 1.45 ERA during Ole Miss’ championship season, leaning on a hard slider that was much more effective than when he threw it softer earlier in his career. During the postseason, Mallitz allowed one run in 10.1 innings with 17 strikeouts and three walks.

“I’m sure (Spencer) will start the season off as the closer,” Mallitz said. “He’s done the two innings in a weekend thing, and I haven’t in a while. I felt good to be back out there.”

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State at 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the home opener. The Red Wolves are 4-0 after a three-game sweep of Omaha and a win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. ASU has outscored opponents 43-9 to this point.

Mason Morris will start for the Rebels. The sophomore right-hander threw 2.2 scoreless innings in that Friday win at Hawaii. He yielded one hit, one hit batter and one walk with three strikeouts, throwing 33 of 54 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas State hasn’t announced a starting pitcher.