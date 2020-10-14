RebelGrove - Ole Miss having COVID-19 issues as Rebels prepare for Razorbacks

OXFORD -- Ole Miss had a clean COVID-19 for several weeks.

This week, however, has been a bit messy on the virus front.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday the Rebels are 'having issues" with COVID-19 for the first time since this summer.

"We have a number of guys out," Kiffin said. "I'm not going to get into numbers. We have not had that in-season. We had it during camp. This is the first time dealing with it in-season. It's very difficult. We're moving people around, and we're beat up, too, from a very high play-count, intense game versus a great team Saturday.

"We are not in a great situation number-wise at all."

Ole Miss (1-2) is coming off a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama and are days away from a date with Arkansas (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Razorbacks have a plethora of injuries as well following their 30-28 loss at Auburn this past Saturday.

Asked if Ole Miss' virus-related issues are severe enough to put Saturday's game in Fayetteville in jeopardy, Kiffin was frank.

"We can play today," Kiffin said. "So we'll see."

Kiffin said he knows "who" the source of the outbreak is, but he added, "I don't think it was actually anything while they were here."

Kiffin said he told his team Monday that "it just got real."

"Anytime you talk about things, it doesn't hit home until it happens to you," Kiffin said. "Now they're seeing it and seeing depth charts move and people have to change positions and different things. So I hope it really was a reminder. It only takes one person to really screw it up."

Later Wednesday, on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference, Kiffin said the Rebels' situation is "going to be very challenging," adding if the game against the Razorbacks were scheduled for Wednesday, "we could play. Hopefully it stays that way."

While Kiffin wouldn't go into detail, he intimated that some of the players currently held out of football-related activities haven't tested positive for the virus.

"The problem is the close contacts and how discretionary they are" Kiffin said. "I highly doubt everyone's doing the same thing. That's discouraging because even though guys are negative, they still can't play."

Arkansas had COVID-19 issues in camp but hasn't had any issues with the virus in recent weeks. Kiffin said he's been impressed with the Razorbacks on film under first-year coach Sam Pittman.

"I wish they were like last year," Kiffin said. "They've done an awesome job. They're completely different. Sam's done an awesome job."

Wednesday's news was just part of a rough week in the SEC. On Monday, the league announced that Vanderbilt's game at Missouri, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Commodores' program. On Wednesday, a day after Florida shut down football operations because of a virus outbreak -- media reports said as many as 19 Gators tested positive for COVID-19 -- the SEC announced Florida's home game with LSU, scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Dec. 12.