OXFORD -- Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis Friday. Assistant Win Case will coach the remainder of the season for Ole Miss, which is 10-18 overall and 2-13 in the Southeastern Conference. The remaining games are afterthoughts, however, as all eyes now turn to the search for Davis' successor. “As we have seen in the past, Ole Miss Basketball is capable of competing for and winning championships, and we are determined to find the right leader to help us reach our greatest potential,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. “Over the last 15 years, we have invested in the sport as much as any school in the country. That commitment, the passion of Rebel Nation and the opportunity to be a part of this great university makes our head coaching position a job that will attract top candidates. We look forward to welcoming that new coach that will help our student-athletes grow as both players and men and build a winning team that will make the Ole Miss family proud.” As The Athletic wrote Friday, the Ole Miss job isn't a great one, but it's got its fair share of positives. A brief canvass about the Ole Miss gig, relative to its in-conference peers, puts it ahead of only Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in observers’ eyes. That makes it a hard job. A mere five NCAA Tournament appearances this century only backs up the assessment. Still, there’s enough variance in the SEC to make consistent winning a plausible goal; it’s not as if the league is oppressively good, top to bottom, every season. And nobody should underestimate the power of simply being in one of the two conferences (the Big Ten being the other) positioned to shape what college hoops looks like in the next decade. It’s an athletic safe space. Commitment will be crucial, as it is everywhere. Ole Miss has a new-ish arena and practice facility, checking off the bare-minimum boxes any program needs to compete. There are always upgrades to be made, but the department’s spending on men’s hoops appears to be commensurate with the idea of on-floor success; Ole Miss spent effectively the same amount on basketball as Alabama did in 2020-21 and only about $1.5 million less than Tennessee, per U.S. Department of Education data. And those are two of the only three ranked teams in the conference at the moment. (No. 25 Texas A&M spent about $2 million more than Ole Miss.) Here's an early list of possible candidates: Note: This list is likely not all-inclusive. We'll update as the search progresses.

Chris Beard (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Beard

Bio: Beard, 50, was fired at Texas in January after a December domestic violence arrest. The charges were dropped in February. Beard was 30-5 at Little Rock, taking his only team there to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was 112-55 at Texas Tech, advancing to the Elite Eight and the national title games in consecutive seasons. He was 29-13 at Texas, taking his first Longhorns team to the second round of the tournament. Why it makes sense: Beard is a winner. He's an elite recruiter. He is considered within the coaching ranks as an elite X and O coach and team-builder. Per sources, he's interested in the Ole Miss job. Why it doesn't: Those domestic violence charges are a public relations nightmare. What if there are pictures? What if there's more where that came from? What if it happened again? Of course, without the baggage, Beard wouldn't even take Ole Miss' call. What to do regarding Beard is a major conundrum for Carter.

Steve Forbes (Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve Forbes

Bio: Forbes, 57, is 48-37 at Wake Forest entering Saturday's game versus Notre Dame. In three seasons, he's guided the Demon Deacons to one postseason bid -- the quarterfinals of the 2022 NIT. He was 130-43 at East Tennessee State, advancing to the 2017 NCAA Tournament. His 2019-20 ETSU was 30-4 before the season ended due to the COViD-19 pandemic. Why it makes sense: Forbes was a major candidate five years ago when Ole Miss hired Davis. It's rumored he still longs to coach in the SEC. Why it doesn't: If he's not winning at Wake Forest, would he win at Ole Miss? Would Forbes excite a fan base?



Travis Ford (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Travis Ford

Bio: Ford, 53, is a former Missouri and Kentucky guard with considerable coaching experience. He guided Eastern Kentucky to the 2005 NCAA Tournament before taking over at Massachusetts, where he was 62-35. He guided Oklahoma State to five NCAA Tournament appearances (one win) and is 130-87 at Saint Louis entering Saturday's game versus Duquesne. At Saint Louis, he's led to the Billikins to one NCAA Tournament appearance. Why it makes sense: Ford has ties in this region and is interested in the job, per a coaching source. Why it doesn't: Ford, while experienced, likely doesn't move the fan needle very much.

Chris Holtmann (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Holtmann

Bio: Holtmann, 52, is a Kentucky native with family in Mississippi. After three seasons at Gardner-Webb, Holtmann took over at Butler, guiding the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record and three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, including two trips to the second round and one to the Sweet 16. In six seasons at Ohio State, Holtmann has guided the Buckeyes to four NCAA Tournament trips, winning three games. His 2019-20 team would've received a bid as well. This season, the Buckeyes are 11-17 entering Sunday's game versus Illinois. Why it makes sense: Holtmann wanted the job a year ago and is looking for an exit now. The Buckeyes likely would like to move on as well, so buyouts and such wouldn't be an issue. This season notwithstanding, Holtmann wins and recruits NBA-caliber talent. Why it doesn't: The Buckeyes are awful this season and selling that to a fan base that has endured multiple awful seasons recently might be difficult.

Pat Kelsey (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Pat Kelsey

Bio: Kelsey, 47, is a Cincinnati native who played at Wyoming and Xavier. He was 186-95 in nine seasons at Winthrop, guiding the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances. He is 43-18 at College of Charleston. His current team is 26-3 entering Saturday's game versus Stony Brook. Why it makes sense: Kelsey is a very good coach who is terrific at marketing and social media. He is a force in the Charleston community and he's beloved there. He's often compared to Arkansas' Eric Musselman. Why it doesn't: There is a sense in the coaching fraternity that Kelsey would be tough for Ole Miss to land. He's a fast-riser in the business.

Chris Mack (Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Chris Mack

Bio: Mack, 53, is a Cleveland native who played at Evansville and Xavier. In nine seasons at Xavier, Mack led the team to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight. He left Xavier for Louisville, where he led the Cardinals to a 63-36 record and one NCAA Tournament appearance. Mack was suspended after Louisville claimed that Mack violated the school's guidelines while dealing with former assistant coach Dino Gaudio's extortion attempts. Unbeknownst to Gaudio, Mack recorded the conversation in which he fired the assistant coach and was threatened by Gaudio for doing so. Why it makes sense: Obviously, Mack is a winner. He's always recruited well and his teams are imminently prepared. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against Mack and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage. Why it doesn't: Mack doesn't appear super eager to jump back into coaching, and if he does, he'd likely be a major target. There are no known connections to Ole Miss.

Dusty May (GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dusty May

Bio: May is an Indiana grad with assistant stops at Eastern Michigan, Murray State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Florida. He's 91-59 at FAU, and his current team is 25-3 entering Saturday's game versus UTEP. Why it makes sense: May worked for Georgia coach Mike White at La. Tech and Florida and White and Carter are very tight. He's considered a rising star in the field. He's widely considered the front-runner for the Ole Miss job. Why it doesn't: That resume is light for an SEC head coach. What if the Owls don't win the C-USA Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament? Can he put together an SEC-caliber staff?

Bucky McMillan (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Bucky McMillan

Bio: McMillan, 39, is a Birmingham native who played at Birmingham-Southern College. The former Mountain Brook High School coach has turned Samford around, going 48-33, including a 21-9 mark entering Saturday's game versus Furman. He's considered a fast-rising star in the field. "He has a very high ceiling," one coach said. Why it makes sense: It really doesn't. He's very good, but he's so young. The resume is so light. It's such a risk. Why it doesn't: See above. But down the road, he's a guy to watch.

Paul Mills (Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY Sports)

Paul Mills

Bio: Mills, 50, is a Houston native and Texas A&M graduate. He's a longtime Baylor assistant who has been the head coach at Oral Roberts for six seasons. He guided the Eagles to the 2021 Sweet 16, losing to Arkansas. This season, the Eagles are 26-4 entering Saturday's game at South Dakota. Why it makes sense: Hiring from the Baylor tree always makes sense. The Bears are a perennial contender and Mills was there for 15 seasons. Why it doesn't: Mills' name hasn't come up in coaching circles regarding Ole Miss and it's likely he's eyeing a return to the Lone Star State at some point soon.

Ryan Odom (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Odom

Bio: Odom, 48, is the son of former South Carolina and Wake Forest coach Dave Odom. The Durham, N.C., native and former point guard at Hampden-Sydney was the head coach at Charlotte and Lenior-Rhyne before taking over at UMBC, where he took the Retrievers to the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He's in his second season at Utah State. The Aggies are 22-7 entering Wednesday's game versus UNLV. Why it makes sense: Odom is a very good coach with a terrific pedigree. He's considered to be a top target for a number of jobs in the next couple of cycles. Why it doesn't: There's no real connection to the SEC or Ole Miss, likely putting Odom behind a couple of other mid-major coaches.

Bob Richey (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Bob Richey

Bio: Richey, 39, is a New Orleans native who was an assistant at Charleston Southern and Furman before taking over at Furman as the head coach. He's 134-54 with an NIT appearance so far at Furman. This year's team is 14-3 in the Southern Conference entering Saturday's game at Samford. Why it makes sense: Again, Richey is widely considered an up and coming star in the field. Why it doesn't: His resume is light and there is reason to doubt whether he has the ability to put together an SEC-caliber staff at this point.

Rodney Terry (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodney Terry

Bio: Terry, 54, is a Texas native with head coaching experience. He was 126-108 at Fresno State, including a 2016 trip to the NCAA Tournament. He was 37-48 at UTEP before joining Chris Beard's staff at Texas. He took over for Beard in December and is 15-5 entering Saturday's game at Baylor. Why it makes sense: Terry has done a terrific job in Austin and is considered an elite recruiter. He'd be a sentimental favorite nationally and bring Ole Miss a ton of good publicity. Why it doesn't: His record as a head coach is ho-hum. Further, the Longhorns could advance deep into the NCAA Tournament and feel pressure in Austin to make him Beard's permanent replacement.

Will Wade (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Wade