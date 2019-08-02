News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 07:59:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss in strong shape on two top juniors

Mjiswnzuorvkpph1hinu
Antonio Harmon (Neal McCready)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

OXFORD — Antonio Harmon isn’t naming leaders in the recruiting competition for his football services. The junior wide receiver from Kosciusko, Mississippi, isn’t in a hurry to make a decision about...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}