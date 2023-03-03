The Rebels (8-2) took three of four from the Terrapins (4-5) over eight days, winning two of three in Oxford last weekend prior to Friday at US Bank Stadium. Ole Miss faces host Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Saturday and closes the event with Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Ole Miss finished off the Maryland part of the schedule with a 5-1 victory in the first game of the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis.

Dougherty is the first Rebel to eclipse five innings in an outing this season, and the six innings are a career high. He threw 95 pitches and 63 strikes. Dougherty started the game with seven straight outs and worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth. The Terps scored on a two-out single in the fourth after a leadoff single.

Jack Dougherty allowed one run in six innings, suffocating the Maryland lineup with a low to mid 90s fastball and breaking balls he effectively threw from different angles. The junior gave up three hits and struck out seven with three walks.

“What’s the difference in the plan (compared to last week), and the truth is he was terrific again. Today I thought we saw some balls up and didn’t swing at the stuff down which is tough because he has so much movement. Last week we made it too easy on him. Tonight we had tougher at-bats and maybe didn’t get hits but fouled pitches off and grinded at-bats together. We got the pitch count up.”

Last week in Oxford, Savacool dominated with his sinker and gave up one earned run with nine strikeouts in seven innings. Ole Miss got to him today for three runs on five hits in five innings and forced 96 pitches. He only struck out two, and he walked a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Ethan Groff was excellent for the Rebels and has been all season. The Tulane transfer went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the fifth and a two-run single in the ninth. Groff is hitting .378 on the season and leads the Rebels with 18 RBIs and eight walks.

Mason Nichols got Ole Miss out of a jam in the seventh inning. The sophomore entered with two on and one out in a two-run game. He hit a batter to load the bases but got a strikeout and a pop up to end the threat. Nichols finished off the final two innings for the save, striking out three in the final two innings.

Kemp Alderman hit a solo home run to start the scoring in the second inning. It was his fifth home run of the season. Jacob Gonzalez joined Groff with two hits. Gonzalez and TJ McCants hit doubles.

Ole Miss squandered multiple scoring opportunities. The Rebels had a runner at third with no outs in the fourth and didn’t score and came up empty with second and third and one out in the third. McCants was thrown out at home with no outs in the ninth.

Maryland was 2-for-15 with runners on base. The Rebels were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Ole Miss really dominated the game. The Rebels had better at-bats and made more key pitches. It was a complete effort other than poor situation hitting early in the afternoon. Using Nichols up leaves questions and opportunities for the rest of the weekend, but Maryland is easily the best team Ole Miss will face.