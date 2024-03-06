OXFORD | Riley Maddox’ overall outing on Wednesday was impressive, but even more so was his ability to shake off a bad start and steady things the rest of the way.

The right-hander allowed two runs in the first inning but then put up four straight zeroes, as Ole Miss knocked off Memphis, 5-3, at Swayze Field. The Rebels (9-5) have won seven of their past eight and host Morehead State for three games this weekend.

Maddox gave up six hits in the five innings but three came in the opening frame. He struck out six, walked one — also in the first — and threw 51 strikes in 76 pitches. Memphis scored the two and also stranded two before Maddox fell into a groove with his sinker.

“Coach B always says to hang in there and stay in the fight,” Maddox said. “Handle it and the next four innings it worked out. I made more pitches.”

Maddox retired seven straight at one point and only had two three-ball counts after the first inning. He was throwing the sinker too firm in the first but settled in and located the pitch lower the rest of the way.

“Some of that was his own demise and he was too pumped up,” Bianco said. “Sinkers can be thrown too hard, and he was throwing high fastballs which isn’t good. He missed up, but after that he really looked good with it. He showed a really mature night on the mound.”

Ole Miss took control in the third inning with Ethan Groff and Ethan Lege home runs. Groff started the inning with his that went 398 feet, and after Jackson Ross single, Lege hit one 400 feet also to left field.

Reagan Burford hit a home run in the second inning, and Ole Miss added a run in the sixth inning with Campbell Smithwick and Ross doubles.

Brayden Jones threw two perfect relief innings with four strikeouts. He threw 31 pitches, 21 strikes. Austin Simmons, after a spring football practice earlier in the day, gave up an unearned run because of two walks in the eighth inning.

Connor Spencer got the save with three strikeouts around a leadoff walk. He played for Memphis coach Matt Riser last year at Southeastern Louisiana.

Ole Miss overcame a 1-for-12 day with runners in scoring position. The Rebels did work nine walks and one hit by pitch.