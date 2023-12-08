Ole Miss landed a commitment Friday night from Arkansas transfer portal linebacker Christopher “Pooh’ Paul Jr.

The former Arkansas linebacker announced his commitment to Ole Miss over social media Friday night. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels.

Paul started nine games over 11 appearances for Arkansas this season. He was second on the team with 74 tackles and tied for third with 6.5 stops for a loss. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound inside linebacker also recorded two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

Paul earned SEC All-Freshmen honors last season, recording 62 stops, including eight tackles for a loss and four sacks. The Cordele, Georgia native signed with Arkansas as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Paul redshirted in 2021.