It came down to Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss for Hoover (Ala.) dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford. After just a couple of hours in Oxford, he knew he wanted to be a Rebel. Ashford and his parents visited Ole Miss together for the first time Friday, and by 1pm, his recruitment was over. They made the coaches wait until Friday night, towards the end of the visit to get the news, but in his mind, he knew. "It was my first visit to Ole Miss and it really surprised me," said Ashford. "It was everything and more than I expected it to be. I had never felt that way anywhere else. "It hit pretty early on the visit that Ole Miss was the school for me. It felt like home. It was just different there for me."

The decision was made early, and in the end, Ashford committed to Matt Luke and Mike Bianco due to his plan to play football and baseball in Oxford. The coaches for both sports impressed, especially the way they worked together during the visit and how each welcomed him with open arms. Like all football prospects, Ashford will sign a football scholarship, then play baseball as well. He is excited about that opportunity. "I have been doing it my whole life, so I don't really look at it as a challenge, but something I am excited to be able to do. I have done it this far, so I feel I can do it for another three or four years. "It is a great opportunity for me and I want to help bring national championships in two sports to Ole Miss."



Other schools may have held the lead at different stages in Ashford's recruitment, but Ole Miss really started their pursuit in the fall. They stayed consistent, they made him feel like a priority and they closed very well. "I have been talking to the Ole Miss coaches for a while, I have gotten to know them and I like what they are about," said Ashford. "I have built a good bond with them over the months. "They made me feel welcome, they told me I was their guy and they really wanted me. It feels great to be committed to Ole Miss."

"I knew deep down that Ole Miss was the right fit for Robby due to his personality. We told him that he would decide, but I knew Ole Miss was a great fit. About an hour or so into the visit, I knew this was it. He had a different look in his eyes. As his mom, I had that sixth sense and I knew it. For Robby's personality, he needs that small town feel, where everyone knows everyone and it is like that at Ole Miss. He felt very comfortable and like family." — Meloney Ashford