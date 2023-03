Ole Miss has added its second commitment of the week as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels heat up on the trail. Three-star Callaway (Miss.) wide receiever Jeremy Scott made the call on Friday. "I'm staying home," Scott said in his announcement. Scott joins three-star linebacker Fred Clark in committing to the Rebels this week. Four-star signal caller Demond Williams is also a part of the early three-man haul for the SEC West program. *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On what stood out about Ole Miss: "Relationships and great coaching." On his best relationship: "The whole offensive staff." *****

WHAT THIS MEANS

The duo of Scott and Clark set an early foundation for Ole Miss in a loaded 2024 recruiting cycle inside the state of Mississippi. With double-digit blue-chip prospects within the state, the Rebels are hoping to clean up on the trail. Scott told Rivals that he is focused on putting his recruiting hat on for the Rebels. That includes getting four-star athlete Braylon Burnside, three-star cornerback and high school teammate Ja'vontae Mosley, and 2025 four-star quarterback Emile Picarella to Oxford with him. *****

RIVALS REACTS