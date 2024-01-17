Ole Miss added to its defensive secondary and to its overall athleticism Wednesday, landing a commitment from Michigan transfer portal cornerback Amorion Walker.

Walker, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Ponchatoula, La., recorded three tackles and a pass deflection for national champion Michigan this past season.

Ranked No. 12 on The Athletic’s College Football Freaks list. Last offseason, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Walker performed the 3-cone drill in 6.1 seconds. Walker also vertical jumped 42 1/2 inches and ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash.

“It’s the fastest time I’ve ever seen and likely the fastest time I’ll ever see,” strength coach Ben Herbert said.

Per WolverinesWire.com, Walker saw limited time as a wide receiver in his freshman season in Ann Arbor, “but he was the talk of spring ball in 2023 when he made the switch to cornerback. Called ‘a unicorn’ by (Michigan coach) Jim Harbaugh, no other individual player drew as many headlines in the offseason as Walker.”

Attempts to reach Walker Wednesday were not immediately successful.