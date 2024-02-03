OXFORD | Ole Miss senior Xavier Rivas will miss the 2024 season with an elbow injury.

The left-hander suffered a UCL tear during an intrasquad on Friday at Swayze Field. Rivas was in his second inning of work, when he threw a pitch, caught the ball back from catcher Eli Berch, threw it down and left the field.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco confirmed the prognosis following practice on Saturday. Rivas had an MRI earlier in the day. and will soon undergo Tommy John surgery.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was expected to be a weekend starter for the Rebels this season. In 2023, after transferring from Division II Indianapolis, Rivas had a 6.35 ERA and .248 batting average against in 68 innings, striking out 68 and walking 40.

Rivas was fourth in the SEC in league strikeouts and 10th in innings pitched. He went at least five innings in five of 10 SEC starts.

It's the second consecutive year Ole Miss has lost a weekend starter in February. Ace Hunter Elliott hurt his throwing elbow in the season opener last season and never recovered, appearing in one other game and having surgery in early May. He's also out this season.

Ole Miss went 25-29 overall and 6-24 in the SEC a season ago. It was the first time in Bianco's 22 SEC seasons his team was worse than 13-17 in the conference.

The Rebels open the season with a four-game set at Hawaii on February 16. The home open is against Arkansas State on February 21.