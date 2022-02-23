Ole Miss makes quick work of Arkansas State in rain-shortened game

OXFORD | Ole Miss still hasn’t played a nine-inning game since Friday.

The Rebels moved to 4-0 on the season with an easy 15-5 win over Arkansas State on Wednesday, in a game that lasted only five innings because of rain showers in the Oxford area. The game is official.

Ole Miss won by run-rule over Charleston Southern on Saturday and Sunday. The Rebels have played 20 out of 27 scheduled innings the past three games.

Arkansas State is 0-4 following a sweep at the hands of Samford and this loss.

Kevin Graham was a triple short of the cycle and had seven RBIs in his four at-bats. His fourth-inning three-run home run was part of a seven-run inning. Hayden Leatherwood hit a pinch-hit home run right after Graham’s second home run of the season.

The Rebels scored three in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth to go with that huge fourth inning. There was one out in the bottom of the fifth when the game was called.

Jack Washburn started for Ole Miss and allowed two runs on two hits in three innings with four walks and four strikeouts. His dad ended with back-to-back walks to start the fourth. Dylan DeLucia struck out the side in relief to strand those runners.

Cole Baker was the pitcher of record, striking out the one batter he faced on four pitches. DeLucia gave up four hits and three runs in 1.2 innings.

The Rebels had 12 hits including five extra base hits. Justin Bench had four RBIs and Calvin Harris and Reagan Burford each had two hits.

Ole Miss was 8-for-13 with runners on base. The Rebels are averaging more than 1.5 runs per inning so far this season.