Ole Miss makes strong impression on four-star McClendon
Will McClendon didn’t know what to expect when he made the trip late last week from Las Vegas to Oxford. Ole Miss exceeded his expectations.“It was different,” McClendon said. “I had never been to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news