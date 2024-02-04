Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Miller spent his Saturday at Ole Miss, getting to know the Rebels’ staff as his recruiting gets rolling for real.

Miller, a 6-foot-7. 330-pounder from Laurel, Miss., is ranked No. 155 nationally by Rivals. He’s ranked No. 8 in Mississippi and is the No. 16-ranked offensive tackle nationally.

“It went very well,” Miller said Sunday. “Family stood out the most. I got to talk to the whole staff. They made sure I knew I was a priority. They made sure they let me know they wanted tackles that could bend and a good motor.”

Miller, who has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Purdue, Texas A&M and UNLV, said he plans to visit LSU next month.

“I don’t exactly have any favorites at the moment,” Miller said. “Ole Miss definitely stands in my top five.”

Miller said he plans to take some official visits this summer, including one to Ole Miss.