OXFORD | It seems to be a weekly occurrence.

The explanation that the next opponent will test Ole Miss’ ability to be sound with defensive assignments, particularly at the linebacker spots. Teams plan toward weaknesses, and that one for the Rebels has been justly highlighted.

However, while some weeks include teams testing Ole Miss in that area simply because it’s an effective way to dice the Rebels down the field, South Carolina employs that principle in its base package.

The Gamecocks, who meet the Rebels at 11 a.m. Saturday in Oxford, rely on running game success and play-action passes to the vacated area to test a defense’s discipline to stay in place.

“Carolina does the split zone and they do a lot to get the linebackers downhill and then throw behind it,” defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff said. “They are good with (run-pass options). There’s a lot of trust between the quarterback and receivers. They want us to be nosy and looking in the backfield.”

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown 107 of his 183 passes this season to the middle of the field, with 70 of those going less than 10 yards down field through the air, relying on mistakes and screens to get big gains. The Gamecocks have run 20 middle screens behind the line of scrimmage this season.

The success of the run game has been the issue when things haven’t gone well for Carolina. The Gamecocks average 4.66 yards per rush and are 76th nationally in rushing yards per game. They do, however, average nearly three yards after contact per rush.

In last week’s win over Tennessee, Carolina had 113 yards rushing after contact and gained 232 yards on the ground with 39 carries. Bentley also handled pressure well, turning seven drop backs while being blitzed into five completions out of six attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown.

South Carolina ran 58 plays in the game and Bentley only dropped back 17 times. The Gamecocks are averaging 71 plays per game, while the Ole Miss defense is on the field for an average of 82 plays per game.

“(South Carolina) is all about variety with shifts and looks and formations,” McGriff said. “We saw a lot more shift and motion with them against Tennessee.

“This all boils down to which team is more disciplined.”