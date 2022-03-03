Ole Miss' offensive firepower brings run-rule option more into focus

OXFORD | Tim Elko messed up Mike Bianco’s plan.

When the senior hit a 432-foot rocket over the Swayze Field batter’s eye on Wednesday, the game was suddenly in danger of ending prematurely.

The Elko grand slam pushed the Rebels to an 11-1 lead in the sixth inning and brought the run-rule in effect — an option that ends games if one team is ahead by 10 or more runs after the seventh inning.

Instead of pitching four different pitchers an inning apiece to close out the game following Jack Washhburn’s five innings, Bianco had to do the best he could with limited time.

Mason Nichols pitched the sixth inning when the lead was six runs, and then in the seventh inning, Jackson Kimbrell got the first two outs on six pitches before Bianco brought in Wes Burton for the final out — a strikeout that was fast and efficient. It was both pitchers first appearances of the season.

Cole Baker was supposed to also get an inning on Wednesday. He’s faced just one batter in 2022 — a fact that Bianco mentioned and was somewhat frustrated with, considering how many games have ended prematurely.

“There are some other guys we need to get out there and get more work,” Bianco said.

Wednesday win over ULM was Ole Miss’ fifth shortened game this season out of the seven games played. Four have been official run-rule outcomes, and the Arkansas State 15-5, 5-inning Ole Miss win was technically ended because of rain, but the run-rule two innings later seemed like an inevitability.

No. 2 Ole Miss (8-0) has scored in double figures in seven straight games.

When asked on Wednesday if teams are agreeing to the run-rule option more this season, Bianco talked for more than two minutes about the rule and how he sees it. Coaches can agree to the run-rule in non-conference play or on the final day of an SEC series. The SEC Tournament automatically employs the run-rule.

"You don’t see a lot, but the problem is you’ve had a lot because our offense is so good,” Bianco said. “Kudos to them. It’s a good problem to have, in that we have been able to do that. Do I wish we’d have been able to get more guys in? Yes, but a lot of times in those at-bats you don’t get to see a lot. There are substitutes in. Besides walking out there, which I know those kids would love to have that, and I would love to have it, too, but the negative to it outweighs it. Are they going to be pitching a shortstop?

“Or because they don't want to get embarrassed — and this has nothing to do with ULM, just my opinion — or does Charleston Southern pitch someone twice because they don’t have anyone else who can get off the field, and that wasn’t the plan. He’d thrown 40 pitches and wasn’t going to pitch on Sunday but now you have to get the outs or the game won’t be over. Once you say you’re not playing it, you have to get 27 outs. Or 24 if it's the visiting team.”

The answer to whether it’s happening more often because it’s being agreed to more is, well, yes mostly and a little no. Ole Miss is bludgeoning teams at a higher clip because of its offense, especially since the start of 2020.

There were seven games in 2021 when the run-rule could have come into play — six Ole Miss wins and the Rebels’ 13-1 loss at Lousiana Tech. Of those, four had the run-rule in place: games against Jackson State, Alcorn State, UNA and Austin Peay. There wasn't a run-rule in place against Arkansas State or Memphis, games Ole Miss won, 12-1 and 16-4, respectively.

Prior to the season being canceled in 2020, Ole Miss played six games where it was ahead by 10 or more after seven innings. Two of them stopped early and both those were on Sunday travel days, which is the reason Ole Miss and VCU stopped early this past Sunday. The Friday VCU game, had it been more of a blowout, didn’t have the run-rule in play.

But Ole Miss’ game at ULM in 2020 also didn’t have a run-rule in play, and it was a Wednesday just like yesterday.