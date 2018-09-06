Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 13:53:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss offensive snap counts: Texas Tech

Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsChase
Editor

MORE: Thursday Three & Out | RGTV: DK Metcalf | Defensive snaps and grades

RebelGrove.com and Rivals.com are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced analytical database in football. Throughout the season, we will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform you the Ole Miss fans.

Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game. This week, it's a bit later due to the brand new partnership.

Check out the number of snaps each Ole Miss player took on offense in the 47-27 win over Texas Tech.

Smg9iqf9fxvudo00vekm
AP
Quarterback
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Jordan Ta'amu

60

34

26
Xlnpipj7miesa0l9nbcd
Scottie Phillips
USA TODAY
Running Back
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Scottie Phillips

47

28

19

Isaiah Woullard

9

4

5

Tylan Knight

4

2

2

Armani Linton

1

0

1
Wha0kijlzbiac3vhptvj
Braylon Sanders
AP
Wide Receiver
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

AJ Brown

57

33

24

D.K. Metcalf

56

31

25

DaMarkus Lodge

45

26

19

Braylon Sanders

15

11

4

Elijah Moore

1

1

0
Tight Ends
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Dawson Knox

41

27

14

Octavius Cooley

20

7

13

Sam Murphey

4

0

4
Offensive Line
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Javon Patterson

60

34

26

Greg Little

53

28

25

Ben Brown

53

30

23

Sean Rawlings

50

27

23

Alex Givens

40

27

13

Royce Newman

27

13

14

Jordan Sims

18

12

6
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}