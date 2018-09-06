Ole Miss offensive snap counts: Texas Tech
RebelGrove.com and Rivals.com are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced analytical database in football. Throughout the season, we will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform you the Ole Miss fans.
Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game. This week, it's a bit later due to the brand new partnership.
Check out the number of snaps each Ole Miss player took on offense in the 47-27 win over Texas Tech.
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
60
|
34
|
26
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Scottie Phillips
|
47
|
28
|
19
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
Tylan Knight
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
Armani Linton
|
1
|
0
|
1
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
AJ Brown
|
57
|
33
|
24
|
D.K. Metcalf
|
56
|
31
|
25
|
DaMarkus Lodge
|
45
|
26
|
19
|
Braylon Sanders
|
15
|
11
|
4
|
Elijah Moore
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Dawson Knox
|
41
|
27
|
14
|
Octavius Cooley
|
20
|
7
|
13
|
Sam Murphey
|
4
|
0
|
4
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Javon Patterson
|
60
|
34
|
26
|
Greg Little
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Ben Brown
|
53
|
30
|
23
|
Sean Rawlings
|
50
|
27
|
23
|
Alex Givens
|
40
|
27
|
13
|
Royce Newman
|
27
|
13
|
14
|
Jordan Sims
|
18
|
12
|
6