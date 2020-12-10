RebelGrove - Ole Miss opens with impressive win over Jackson State

Ole Miss opens with impressive win over Jackson State
TEAM WIN‼️ https://t.co/OyEHZMKHxZ— Connor Walsh (@_cpdub) December 11, 2020
OXFORD -- Ole Miss opened its 2020-21 season with an easy win over Jackson State Thursday.
Devontae Shuler scored 23 points in 23 minutes, pacing the Rebels to an 80-45 win.
Ole Miss (1-0) also got 11 points from Khadim Sy, but it was Shuler who guided the Rebels through an opening night.
"He's had a really good week of practice," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "He was really anxious to play. He shot it really well. I didn't think our team shot it great from 3. I thought Devontae did."
Shuler said he was pleased with Ole Miss' defensive effort Thursday, noting that he felt Ole Miss' depth wore down Jackson State.
"I feel like it's really going to prepare us," Shuler said, adding he knows he has to be a vocal leader this season. "I have no choice but to lead the team."
This man can't miss...#HottyToddy | @Devontae_Shuler— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 11, 2020
📺| https://t.co/XeOoifp6Th pic.twitter.com/9SAGAhKt74
Here are 10 quick observations/notes from the Rebels' season-opening win.
1. Ole Miss started the game with Shuler and Jarkel Joiner at guard, Sy at center and Luis Rodriguez and KJ Buffen at forward.
2. Ole Miss started sloppily, as one might expect. The Rebels, in the early minutes, looked like a team that had taken two weeks off and didn't resume practice until Monday. Once the Rebels got rolling, depth took over.
"Hopefully, that's what we can do to teams throughout the year," Davis said.
3. Romello White makes such a difference on this team. The Arizona State transfer had eight points and six rebounds in his Ole Miss debut, giving
4. Shuler and Joiner showed great chemistry in their first game together.
"Playing with Jarkel is going to open up the floor for both of us," Shuler said.
5. Ole Miss played in a mostly empty arena and with no student section. Shuler said he still felt there was a great atmosphere, but it certainly looked different on television.
6. Davis played his entire roster. Shuler and Joiner played a team-high 23 minutes. Fourteen players played at least two minutes.
7. In the first half, Ole Miss went on a 20-0 run over 8:04, turning a 6-4 deficit into a 24-6 lead.
8. The 12 points for Jackson State in the first half were the fewest points allowed by the Rebels under Kermit Davis.
9. The 29-point lead (41-12) at the half was the largest halftime lead under Davis.
10. Ole Miss returns to action Saturday against UNC-Wilmington. The game begins at 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network-plus.