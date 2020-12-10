RebelGrove - Ole Miss opens with impressive win over Jackson State

OXFORD -- Ole Miss opened its 2020-21 season with an easy win over Jackson State Thursday.

Devontae Shuler scored 23 points in 23 minutes, pacing the Rebels to an 80-45 win.

Ole Miss (1-0) also got 11 points from Khadim Sy, but it was Shuler who guided the Rebels through an opening night.

"He's had a really good week of practice," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "He was really anxious to play. He shot it really well. I didn't think our team shot it great from 3. I thought Devontae did."

Shuler said he was pleased with Ole Miss' defensive effort Thursday, noting that he felt Ole Miss' depth wore down Jackson State.

"I feel like it's really going to prepare us," Shuler said, adding he knows he has to be a vocal leader this season. "I have no choice but to lead the team."