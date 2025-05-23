Ole Miss out-slugs Arkansas in Game 1, moves a win away from WCWS

Arkansas tried pitcher after pitcher Friday, but Ole Miss just bashed them all.

The Rebels’ red-hot offense, the one that made a deep run in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and then rolled through the Tucson Regional last week at Arizona, made itself seen and heard in Northwest Arkansas as well.

The Rebels rallied inning after inning en route to a 9-7 win over Arkansas in Game 1 of the Super Regional between the two SEC rivals. Ole Miss will look to earn its first ever trip to the Women’s College World Series Saturday. If Arkansas holds Ole Miss off on Saturday, the two teams will settle the Super Regional on Sunday.

There was plenty of offense from the very start Friday. Aliyah Binford put Ole Miss on the board first with a solo home run with two outs in the opening frame.

Arkansas answered with a three-run home run by Kailey Wyckoff, an opposite field blast onto the berm behind the left field wall, to give the Razorbacks a 3-1 lead.

Ole Miss answered in the top of the second with a two-out, two-run double off the left field wall by Taylor Roman.

The Rebels regained the lead at 4-3 with a two-out, run-scoring double from Lexie Brady. Mackenzie Pickens followed with an RBI double of her own to push the Rebels’ lead to 5-3. Ashton Lansdell followed Pickens with a two-run blast over the left field wall to extend the lead to 7-3, forcing another Arkansas pitching change.

Arkansas fought back in the bottom of the third, getting a two-out, RBI-single from Atalyia Rio to cut the Rebels’ lead to 7-4.

Brady added a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to push Ole Miss’ lead back to four runs at 8-4. A bases-loaded walk pushed the lead to 9-4.

Courtney Day’s RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth pulled the Razorbacks within 9-5.

Karlie Davison’s solo home run an inning later pulled Arkansas to within 9-6.

Arkansas added a run in the seventh and threatened, but Ole Miss got a key strikeout of Bri Ellis and recorded the final out just shy of the right field wall to preserve the win.

Miali Guachino (15-12) got the win for Ole Miss. Binford recorded the save, her fourth of the season. Reis Beuerlein (3-2) took the loss for the Razorbacks.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.