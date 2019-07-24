Ole Miss planning one final recruiting event of summer
Ole Miss will entertain a group of its top recruiting targets in Oxford Saturday, closing out the summer before high schools, junior colleges and the Rebels themselves turn their full attention to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news