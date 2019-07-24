News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 11:53:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss planning one final recruiting event of summer

Jeuuvylse6a4qqimc8tw
Emmanuel Forbes (Rivals.com)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Ole Miss will entertain a group of its top recruiting targets in Oxford Saturday, closing out the summer before high schools, junior colleges and the Rebels themselves turn their full attention to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}