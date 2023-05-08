Ole Miss is one game back of Missouri for the final spot in the SEC Tournament race but holds no tiebreakers in what has become three teams playing for one spot.

The Rebels are 25-23 overall and 6-18 in the SEC after losing two of three at Missouri over the weekend. The top 12 teams in the SEC advance to the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Two teams don't advance each season.

The Tigers are 7-23 following their two wins and one loss against the Rebels. Ole Miss had a 9-2 lead in the series opener before falling 11-9. Each team handily won a game the rest of the weekend.

Ole Miss is tied with Mississippi State for last in the league. The Bulldogs, coming off a sweep to Arkansas, beat the Rebels two out of three in Starkville earlier this season. Mississippi State finishes the season at LSU (16-7) and at home versus Texas A&M (11-13).

Missouri is home against Georgia (10-14) and at Auburn (11-13). Ole Miss is at home against Auburn and then on the road at Alabama (11-13). Courtesy of losing both head-to-head series, Ole Miss has to finish ahead of both teams to advance.

Georgia is in 11th place in the SEC, four games clear of Ole Miss after beating Tennessee two of three over the weekend. The Rebels have the tiebreaker against the Bulldogs, but UGA is likely safe with six games to go.

Missouri has the upper-hand if it finishes in a three-way tie with Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Since the three teams didn't play each other and are not all in the same division, the tiebreaker is record starting against the No. 1 seed and advancing through the seeds until the tie is broken.

Vanderbilt (17-7), currently two games ahead in the SEC East, is the likely common opponent. Missouri beat the Commodores once while MSU and Ole Miss lost all three games.

Ole Miss is also trying to win 30 overall games to extend its streak that goes back to 1998. That's the longest active streak in the SEC. The Rebels need five wins in their final seven games -- the six SEC contests and a home midweek date with Austin Peay.

Barring a rainout, the best Ole Miss can mathematically do in the SEC is 12-18. No SEC team has ever gotten an NCAA at-large bid with that record. The Rebels are currently at No. 63. Auburn and Alabama are at No. 28 and No. 18, respectively.

Ole Miss hasn't missed the SEC Tournament since it expanded past eight teams. In Mike Bianco's 21 full seasons, the Rebels have been in Hoover every year except for 2002 (14-16) and 2017 (13-17).