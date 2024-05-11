OXFORD | Texas A&M’s offensive regulars all have over a .300 batting average outside of Caden Sorrell’s .298 in the seven-spot of the order. The Aggies’ top three power hitters have 68 home runs. Ole Miss has just three more than that as a team.

Texas A&M battles Tennessee for the top spot in most conference hitting categories, and the Aggies’ team OPS is higher than all but two Rebels.

Ole Miss has made all that meaningless two days in a row.

The Rebels have held Texas A&M to five total runs and just four earned runs through 18 innings, grabbing the come-from-behind victory on Friday and bludgeoning the No. 3 Aggies, 10-2, on Saturday to clinch the series.

"I'm just really proud of them and how they've hung together," Mike Bianco said. "They keep showing up and you have to show up tomorrow. Each game is so precious right now, and we executed today in all phases."

Ole Miss has won four of its last five SEC games and goes for the sweep at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Rebels are 27-23 overall and 11-15 in the SEC. Ole Miss is now at 20 in the RPI. A&M is 41-10 and 16-10.

Liam Doyle threw six innings, only giving up a solo home run in the third frame. He scattered four hits and didn’t walk anyone with seven strikeouts. Texas A&M went in order in five of the nine innings and was 1-for-7 with runners on and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. The leadoff batter reached just once.

"It was a great day for the cutter," Doyle said. "We got ahead of them because they'll take pitches early and then if you're ahead, they will chase things. No walks. That's the key. Just keep throwing it in the strike zone."

Doyle threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes and was efficient after more than 20 pitches in the first inning.

Josh Mallitz finished off the final three frames with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit, giving up one run.

Ole Miss blew it open with a five-run second inning that featured a Reagan Burford two-run home run on senior day, a Luke Hill RBI single and an Andrew Fischer two-run double. Ole Miss sent nine to the plate in the frame.

Burford, who has played well in three straight starts, hit a sacrifice fly on the 11th pitch of the at-bat an inning later. Jackson Ross and Ethan Groff added three more in the fourth with an RBI single and two-run double, respectively.

Ole Miss had eight hits with runners on and went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Rebels ran starter Justin Lamkin after only 1.2 innings.