Ole Miss runs past Jacksonville State with three home runs in one inning

OXFORD | Home plate umpire Chuck Pack seemed destined for an assist if Jacksonville State picked up a win in Oxford on Friday.

Jacksonville State led Ole Miss by two runs when Pack rang up Issac Humphrey on a full count pitch for the second out of the inning. The offering was low and outside and not particularly close to the strike zone in either way.

Humphrey and Rebel head coach Mike Bianco argued the call, the crowd rang down displeasure in what had already been a spirited environment for a non-conference matchup.

If you’re a ball don’t lie type, this was a perfect example.

Austin Fawley and Will Furniss followed with back-to-back home runs, tying the game and sending things into a frenzy. Two batters later – after a review on a Luke Cheng hit by pitch – freshman Hayden Federico gave the Rebels the lead with a two-run blast to the student second in right field.

“Humphrey had a great at-bat outside of the umpire stuff,” Bianco said. “He worked the count with two strikes, and I think that impacted the next batters. It got emotional, and we used the energy the right way.”

The bat flip fit the moment, and Ole Miss used the power surge to beat the Gamcocks, 7-4, in the opening game of the series. Game two is at 1:30 on Saturday. The Rebels have won 11 straight games.

It’s the first time Ole Miss hit three home runs in an inning since 2024 against High Point when the Rebels hit four in an inning – Reagan Burford, Furniss, Jackson Ross and Ethan Groff.

Ole Miss picked up starter Hunter Elliott who had the worst start of his career outside of the injured effort against LSU in 2023. The lefty hadn’t allowed a run in 16 innings entering the night but gave up four runs on five hits in 3.1 innings. Elliott walked three and gave up five hits with five strikeouts. He threw only 39 of 71 pitches for strikes.

JSU (10-4) had a double and a home run off the Ole Miss ace, who has been sick all week with cold-like symptoms.

“You could see he’s not 100 percent,” Bianco said. “He’s had the crud and in his best and just didn’t have it. He’ll be OK.”

Mason Morris was excellent in relief, blanking the Gamecocks for 4.2 innings and throwing 38 of 57 pitches for strikes on the way to seven strikeouts. He allowed four base runners but limited opportunities. He worked out of the two-on, one-out situation he inherited and then retired six of the final seven outs by strikeout.

Morris has allowed one run 13.1 innings this season. Ole Miss has wanted to extend him behind Elliott all season, but he’s had few opportunities because of Elliott’s dominance before Friday.

“The fastball really worked tonight, Morris said. “I turned around a couple times to look at the board (and see the fastball into the high 90s). I was fired up out there.”

Connor Spencer sat down three straight in the ninth for the save.

Jacksonville State starter Steven Cash’s only blemish through 5.2 innings was a two-run home run to Humphrey in the second inning. Three of his seven hits allowed were home runs. Reliever Owen Arndt hit Cheng and gave up the home run to Federico.

Ryan Moerman was the only Rebel with multiple hits. He doubled in the first but was stranded. Cheng singled in Furniss with an insurance run in the eighth inning. Cheng entered with a .533 on-base percentage and got on twice.

The Gamecocks, multiple times, gestured toward the crowd after pro-JSU moments and brought a ton of visible energy to the early innings. That, plus the umpire mistake, helped energize the Rebels.

“It was my first home run and at an important part of the game,” Federico said. “I haven’t hit many home runs, so I stood there and let everybody know for a minute.”