OXFORD | It was a bludgeoning. Plain and simple.

Ole Miss took the series on Sunday with a 25-2 victory over High Point. The Rebels hit five home runs and had 16 total hits in the seven-inning onslaught.

It was the second straight run-rule, joining Ole Miss’ 12-2 win on Saturday. High Point took the opener, 7-3. The Rebels have five home games this week with midweeks against Little Rock and Missouri State and a three-game set with Iowa.

“Just happy (about the early lead),” Bianco said. “Just show how crazy this game is, if you’ve been in my head the last six or seven games. I’ve seen it a lot different than that. You can tell we’re loosening up a little bit.”

It’s the most runs Ole Miss has scored in a game since beating Arkansas Pine Bluff 25-0 in 2019. The Rebels walked 19 times which is a program record. The previous high was 16 against Union in 1985.

The first six and 10 of the first 11 batters of the for Ole Miss (4-4) reached as part of an 11-run opening inning. It was the most runs in an inning for the Rebels since also scoring 11 during a 14-3 win over LSU in 2018.

Ethan Groff led off the bottom of the first with a home run, and Will Furniss hit a grand slam — his second homer in as many days — four batters later. Jackson Ross also homered in the first. He hit a home run in each game of the series and two on Saturday.

Ole Miss, which had nine total extra base hits, added four in the second and seven in the third to extend the rout. Sixteen different Rebels batted in the game. Furniss had five RBIs, Fischer had four and Ross had three. Three different players scored four times.

Grayson Saunier got the win, working four innings and allowing three hits and one run. He struck out five and walked two while dealing with extended delays because of the long offensive innings.

The sophomore threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes. He had to get up to throw and stay loose twice during the bottom of the first. Ole Miss made sure to mix up Saunier’s pitches despite the large lead — an effort to simulate a competitive start and throw all pitches in all counts.”

“I felt great and like I competed pretty well,” Saunier said. “Especially after the first quick inning I got a little tired, but it was great.”

Liam Doyle threw a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts. Austin Simmons gave up a run in the sixth. Connor Spencer had three strikeouts in the seventh inning.