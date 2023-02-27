OXFORD | The Ole Miss offense scored 30 runs over the final 16 innings of the Maryland series to take two of the three from the then-No. 13 Terrapins.

The Rebels (6-1) scored seven runs in an inning twice on Sunday, continuing prolific offensive numbers in the early part of the season. Through seven games, opponents have a 12.04 ERA against Ole Miss.

The offensive numbers are notable, but they are also masking a pitching problem. The Rebels, down three primary options because of elbow injuries, are searching for roles and clean innings.

Josh Mallitz is out for the year with Tommy John recovery. He was going to be the closer in 2023, and Riley Maddox, a key reliever, had elbow surgery 10 months ago. It’s to be determined if he can help late in the season.

Staff ace Hunter Elliott is going “out of state” this week for examinations as he continues to develop a prognosis for the forearm tightness he felt after the season opener. Elliott had an MRI, and multiple orthopedics have been involved in developing a plan of action.

Jack Dougherty moved from top bullpen option to the front of the rotation on Friday against Maryland, but that has a trickle-down effect into the bullpen. Other than Mason Nichols now the top relief option, there’s little set in how things shake out with the staff.

Grayson Saunier started Saturday and limited damage to two runs during his 2.2 innings. Xavier Rivas, the Sunday starter, walked four and gave up six hits and six runs in 3.2 innings.

Ole Miss threw 11 different pitchers over the weekend and all but Cole Ketchum — who threw one inning of mop-up on Friday — walked at least one hitter. Mitch Murrell and Brayden Jones had two appearances. The Rebels walked 22 Terrapins in 25 innings.

“It was a tough day and we’re still trying to figure it out,” Mike Bianco said. “We have to attack the strike zone and make better pitches. That’s a pretty good team in the other dugout. Guys couldn’t get off the field. It was tough, and we’re going to continue to get better.”

Ole Miss has walked 46 in 58 innings this season. That’s 0.79 walks per inning. Last season, the Rebels walked 234 in 564.1 innings — 0.41 walks per inning. Ole Miss has also hit eight batters in seven games. The Rebels, in 2022, hit 54 in 65 games.

Shuffling and growing pains are expected with Elliott’s uncertainty adding to the injuries to Mallitz and Maddox, and the offense can often carry things but that's not a longterm strategy. League play is still three weekends away, though there’s some scheduling difficulty this week.

Ole Miss is in the middle of eight games in 10 days. The Rebels host Louisiana Tech Tuesday and Wednesday before three games in the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis this weekend. The Rebels face Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska in US Bank Stadium.

Lack of proven pitching depth makes 45 innings this week difficult.

"There are times where you say ‘wow’ (to eight games in 10 days), but it pushes you to look for opportunities,” Bianco said. “You won’t have to look for opportunities. They’ll be there for guys who step on the mound.”

Dougherty and Nichols are the only pitchers to throw against Maryland who had double digit innings for the Rebels last season.

Maryland had its own issues against the tight strike zones on Saturday and Sunday, walking 15 total Rebels and hitting three others. The zone exaggerated the issue at times, but it wasn’t the primary problem. It’s a problem the Rebels will get plenty of chances to correct this week.

“We fell behind in some counts and didn’t hit our spots when we needed,” catcher Calvin Harris said. “We did compete well, and that is what kept us in both games Saturday and Sunday.”