Ole Miss' season suffers new low as SEMO routs Rebels, 13-3

OXFORD | It was the sixth inning when the third-base half of the Swayze Field Diamond Club was down to five fans sitting inside and nine taking in the rout on the field from the outdoor club seating.

The cleaning crew had already begun sweeping and vacuuming, and the popcorn machines were emptied and spotless.

The inning before, Ole Miss players were mostly ignoring the Love is Gone choreography before suddenly participating toward the end of the song. It seemed like they were alerted to do the routine, but maybe it was spontaneous.

Either way, scripted or not, that was the best body language over the course of the Southeast Missouri 13-3 win that sent a season of lows to a new depth. It's tied with a 10-0 loss to Southern Miss in 2012 for the worst midweek loss of the Bianco era.

"This was bad, miserable," Bianco said. "They have a good club, but we were awful, awful at everything... We can't make a play, can't make a play to help ourselves. We didn't make plays to save innings. We don't do anything, and offensively it was just another tough night."

Bianco talked to the team for nearly eight minutes after the game, and then Ben Van Cleve addressed the team absent the coaches.

The Rebels entered this pivotal week 5-10 in the SEC, and on the way to four straight games against Mississippi State, Ole Miss suffered its worst day against an Ohio Valley Conference team since Tennessee Tech to end the 2018 season.

Ole Miss committed three errors — two by Reagan Burford, who entered the game fielding below .900 — and walked nine Redhawks. The Rebels went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. It was complete domination by SEMO and listlessness from Ole Miss.

The minutiae from the night is irrelevant at this point. The Rebels have lost six of their last eight including two midweek games and are 21-15 overall.

Barring something unexpected, there’s a sense of inevitability that seems to be surrounding the team, the program and Bianco’s tenure. It’s at the point that a semblance of saving any of those three things will take Bianco’s best coaching job.

This season is currently a car wreck in slow motion, the negative to a marathon schedule that gives chances to rejuvenate things but also a chance to watch things snowball.

If a pulse is remaining, for the goal of making postseason play, it has to start right now. Ole Miss has to have at least two against MSU in Oxford.

The Rebels need the wins, and the Bulldogs’ RPI is in the 80s. Ole Miss will wake up Wednesday with its RPI around 60 — double what’s necessary to feel even decent about an NCAA Tournament berth with 13 conference wins.

After losing a critical series at South Carolina in walk-off fashion and with MSU up next, Ole Miss showed very little. More than the score, as lopsided as it was, the Rebels didn’t seem to show much fight.

Getting dominated looks like that whether it’s true or not, but while SEMO scored in five straight innings, there was no counterattack. The Redhawks’ first punch landed in the second inning and Ole Miss was on its heels from there.

The biggest party of the year is this weekend. The in-state rival. Double Decker. Grove Bowl. Ole Miss baseball is typically the guest of honor on this annual spring get-together.

But the primer didn’t have a festive feel. It felt like a catatonic gathering void of positives as Ole Miss begins a second half SEC schedule that is already in danger of being a countdown.