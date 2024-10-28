Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma

Ole Miss beat Oklahoma, 26-14, on Saturday in Oxford to move to 6-2 on the season, and the Rebels are at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 heading into week 10.
Arkansas is next up for Ole Miss, and that kickoff is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville.
Check out the tables below, as we use the help of PFF College to see who played and how often for the Rebels in the victory over the Sooners. Also, there are superlatives and key stats for every position group.
Jaxson Dart was 22-for-30 for 311 yards on 35 dropbacks while throwing for one touchdown and no interceptions. Dart only threw three passes beyond 20 yards in the air -- completing two of those for 68 -- and was especially good from 10-19 air yards, hitting seven of 10 for 166 yards and the one touchdown.
When facing a blitz, Dart was 9-for-14 for 155 yards, grading at 90.9 in that area, per PFF College.
Henry Parrish ran 15 times for 44 yards and a touchdown, while Ulysses Bentley ran five times for five yards. Juice Wells lost three yards on a carry, and JJ Pegues had a one-yard touchdown plunge. Dart ran eight times for 26 yards. Ole Miss' longest run of the day was nine yards.
Ole Miss had 66 of its 73 total rushing yards after contact.
Parrish stayed in to pass block on seven of his 35 snaps on pass plays, and Bentley didn't stay in to pass block on any snap Saturday.