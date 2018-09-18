Ole Miss snap counts and grades from Alabama
After every game, our partners at Pro Football Focus issue grades for each player that sees the field. Every week, we will pass along those grades, as well as the players' season-long scores.
Below are the grades and snap count totals for Ole Miss' players from the Rebels' 62-7 loss to Alabama. First, however, here's an explanation from PFF as to how the grades are generated.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
One other note: players who played fewer than 10 snaps are not included.
OFFENSE
|Name
|Snap Count
|Game Grade
|Season Grade
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
63
|
45.2
|
79.2
|
Greg Little
|
60
|
54.5
|
77
|
Javon Patterson
|
60
|
60.5
|
66.4
|
Sean Rawlings
|
55
|
51
|
67.8
|
Alex Givens
|
52
|
61.5
|
74.1
|
DK Metcalf
|
50
|
59.9
|
71
|
AJ Brown
|
49
|
55.6
|
76.5
|
Ben Brown
|
45
|
60.4
|
62.4
|
DaMarkus Lodge
|
44
|
49
|
66.2
|
Dawson Knox
|
38
|
50.7
|
48.1
|
Scottie Phillips
|
33
|
57.8
|
77.5
|
Braylon Sanders
|
22
|
55.8
|
78.7
|
Octavius Cooley
|
22
|
54.1
|
42.5
|
Jordan Sims
|
20
|
52.4
|
51.6
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
15
|
64.5
|
68.4
|
Elijah Moore
|
14
|
58.4
|
74
|
Tylan Knight
|
12
|
56
|
62.6
|
Royce Newman
|
11
|
59.6
|
64.2
TAKEAWAYS FROM OFFENSIVE NUMBERS
It's not a surprise that Jordan Ta'amu had the worst grade from the offense, but it also shows how well he had played to that point since his season average is still on the edge of 80.
Greg Little had a very uneven day. He graded out a poor 46.7 in run blocking but an elite 85.1 in pass blocking. It's notable that Ole Miss hasn't run off his hip very much this season when looking at rush direction numbers.
Ben Brown put up an 85.2 in pass blocking.
Just something to watch moving forward with protection: Scottie Phillips had a team-worst 32.3 in pass blocking.As the season moves on and Eric Swinney gets into shape, that could factor into roles a little bit.
DEFENSE
|Name
|Snap Count
|Game Grade
|Season Grade
|
CJ Moore
|
67
|
85
|
77.1
|
Zedrick Woods
|
60
|
61.7
|
68.2
|
Benito Jones
|
57
|
71.6
|
63.5
|
Myles Hartsfield
|
54
|
68.8
|
66.4
|
Kevontae Ruggs
|
49
|
42
|
39.8
|
Mohamed Sanogo
|
49
|
58
|
54.3
|
Keidron Smith
|
45
|
67.1
|
76.8
|
Montrell Custis
|
39
|
49.6
|
61.4
|
Cam Ordway
|
36
|
58
|
59.8
|
Qaadir Sheppard
|
35
|
66.7
|
65.9
|
Josiah Coatney
|
34
|
58.9
|
67.1
|
Markel Winters
|
33
|
63.3
|
64.7
|
Austrian Robinson
|
32
|
73
|
72.7
|
Javien Hamilton
|
29
|
53.6
|
62.6
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
28
|
68.9
|
75.5
|
Jacquez Jones
|
26
|
68.1
|
81.1
|
Victor Evans
|
25
|
58.2
|
69.6
|
Willie Hibbler
|
25
|
53.5
|
48.3
|
CJ Miller
|
23
|
69.4
|
62.5
|
Jalen Julius
|
23
|
82.1
|
78.3
|
Charles Wiley
|
19
|
64.2
|
63.5
|
Ryder Anderson
|
18
|
58.4
|
65.7
TAKEAWAYS
CJ Moore and Jalen Julius had the best defensive grades on the team because of excellent scores in pass coverage. They totaled grades of 88.9 and 88.8, respectively, in that category, though Julius was often used in capacities other than straight coverage.
Linebacker tackling remains a sore spot for the Rebels defensively, as Kevontae Ruggs and Mohamed Sanogo played the most linebacker snaps but totaled tackling scores of 26.6 and 43.2, respectively. A week after having the highest defensive grade on the team, Jacquez Jones played five fewer snaps (31-26) but put up a tackling score of a team-high 83.1.
Ole Miss missed nine tackles a week after missing 14 against Southern Illinois.
Austrian Robinson has had the best defensive line pass rush score in all three games and the best on the team in each game other than Jones last week. His snap count has dwindled each week, but he's unquestionably graded out the best among his unit. I'll be curious to see if that count elevates in games that aren't so uneven score-wise.
Vernon Dasher nor Detric Bing-Dukes played against Alabama.