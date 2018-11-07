Ticker
Ole Miss snap counts and grades from the loss to South Carolina

Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
Editor

After every game, our partners at Pro Football Focus issue grades for each player that sees the field. Every week, we will pass along those grades, as well as the players' season-long scores.

Below are the grades and snap count totals for Ole Miss' players from the Rebels' 48-44 loss against South Carolina. First, however, here's an explanation from PFF as to how the grades are generated.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

One other note: players who played fewer than 10 snaps are not included.

OFFENSE

Kzhtt7bxjijk2ep703sv
OFFENSE
NAME SNAP COUNT GAME GRADE SEASON GRADE

Sean Rawlings

102

51.8

64.9

Alex Givens

102

63.6

71.0

Javon Patterson

102

62.4

66.5

AJ Brown

99

61.3

77.4

Greg Little

99

61.8

76.9

Jordan Ta'amu

97

78.5

87.8

Elijah Moore

88

78.2

82.4

DaMarkus Lodge

88

60.1

71.2

Ben Brown

79

61.6

64.7

Scottie Phillips

78

70.5

80.5

Dawson Knox

62

67.9

62.1

Octavius Cooley

49

57.5

56.1

Isaiah Woullard

24

72.4

77.6

Jordan Sims

23

63.0

59.0

DEFENSE

Lpc6qsc6bem0rzgooimp
AP
DEFENSE
NAME SNAP COUNT GAME GRADE SEASON GRADE

Myles Hartsfield

68

64.3

71.5

Zedrick Woods

64

70.0

79.2

Keidron Smith

58

65.0

74.5

Mohamed Sanogo

58

72.8

74.1

Willie Hibbler

55

44.1

54.3

Josiah Coatney

48

75.1

77.3

Vernon Dasher

46

53.1

56.0

Benito Jones

46

61.0

68.0

Qaadir Sheppard

46

70.3

76.2

Charles Wiley

36

49.2

68.7

Jalen Julius

29

53.8

66.2

Javien Hamilton

27

66.1

64.0

Ken Webster

26

76.3

76.9

Austrian Robinson

24

69.1

64.7

Victor Evans

22

59.6

64.0

Ross Donelly

22

55.5

72.5

Ryder Anderson

19

55.5

56.5

CJ Miller

19

40.0

64.7

Tariqious Tisdale

16

64.5

68.9

Tylan Knight

14

56.7

53.9

Kevontae Ruggs

14

64.1

46.4

Detric Bing-Dukes

11

55.3

54.4
