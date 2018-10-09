Ticker
Ole Miss snap counts and grades from win over ULM

Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
After every game, our partners at Pro Football Focus issue grades for each player that sees the field. Every week, we will pass along those grades, as well as the players' season-long scores.

Below are the grades and snap count totals for Ole Miss' players from the Rebels' 70-21 win over ULM. First, however, here's an explanation from PFF as to how the grades are generated.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

One other note: players who played fewer than 10 snaps are not included.

OFFENSE

Offense
Name Snap Count Game Grade Season Grade

DK Metcalf

49

69.9

69.2

Javon Patterson

48

61.8

66.5

Sean Rawlings

45

66.3

67.1

Jordan Ta'amu

44

87.0

90.4

Greg Little

43

59.7

77.8

Ben Brown

42

63.9

63.9

Alex Givens

42

63.1

72.5

Dawson Knox

42

73.0

60.9

Scottie Phillips

41

78.3

84.6

AJ Brown

38

89.0

78.8

DaMarkus Lodge

32

93.3

74.0

Jordan Sims

28

59.1

58.1

Royce Newman

28

54.0

58.4

Matt Corral

26

94.0

95.4

Elijah Moore

25

85.7

82.0

Bryce Mathews

20

60.3

61.2

Miles Battle

17

68.3

65.7

Alex Weber

17

62.7

80.3

Eric Swinney

16

58.6

65.2

Jason Pellerin

16

56.0

52.1

Braylon Sanders

15

53.3

69.0

Chandler Tuitt

13

60.6

62.5

Michael Howard

11

66.7

66.7

Isaiah Woullard

10

78.5

75.2

Gabe Angel

10

59.5

57.1

As expected from the stats, Ole Miss as a unit offensively excelled with its overall best position scores of the season. Offense: 93.9. Passing: 91.9. Pass blocking: 91.7. Receiving: 91.1. Rushing: 80.4. Run blocking: 60.4. The final area was the only one not considered very good or elite, and 60 is an average score in these 0-100 ratings.

Ole Miss picked up 296 of its 517 receiving yards after the catch, with AJ Brown leading the way. Of his 133 yards, 112 were after the catch.

Brown and DaMarkus Lodge combined to convert 19 targets into 18 catches for 312 yards.

The Rebels only allowed two pressures on 39 drop backs -- one each by Ben Brown and Tony Gray.

Scottie Phillips picked up 44 of his 74 yards rushing after contact.

DEFENSE

Defense
Name Snap Count Game Grade Season Grade

Zedrick Woods

56

75.4

75.0

Keidron Smith

54

58.7

70.6

Armani Linton

44

62.9

62.9

Jalen Julius

38

68.2

69.1

Mohamed Sanogo

37

60.7

65.9

Benito Jones

36

68.5

66.1

Markel Winters

35

69.4

63.8

Willie Hibbler

33

61.8

56.0

Ryder Anderson

32

59.1

63.2

Josiah Coatney

31

67.3

75.0

Qaadir Sheppard

30

87.7

79.9

Ken Webster

30

72.4

69.6

Javien Hamilton

28

58.4

64.2

Jacquez Jones

27

60.3

62.5

Tylan Knight

26

52.1

52.1

Myles Hartsfield

24

53.5

69.4

Jakorey Hawkins

22

64.9

58.5

Tariqious Tisdale

21

64.9

65.7

Charles Wiley

20

61.7

75.8

Donta Evans

20

57.1

57.1

Ross Donelly

19

76.5

74.5

Austrian Robinson

17

70.8

63.3

Vernon Dasher

16

52.0

60.1

Kevontae Ruggs

16

66.3

45.0

Brenden Williams

15

60.4

64.0

Art Mitchell

12

54.4

54.7

Ty Rocconi

12

65.0

65.0

CJ Miller

10

64.1

70.0

The snap counts are the biggest thing this week, as the score allowed for some of the mainstays to rest and other players to get opportunities. Only three players above 40 snaps is a good thing during this stretch of games until the bye week.

Ole Miss missed a season-low 10 tackles, and Armani Linton led the Rebels with an 83.9 tackling grade. Kevontae Ruggs has struggled with tackling this season, but he had a 78.4 in his 16 snaps.

Qaadir Sheppard has put together three excellent games in a row, following game scores of 85 and 78 against Kent State and LSU, respectively, with this 87.7 against ULM. Sheppard had an 89.7 pass rush score.

Ken Webster was the only cornerback with a coverage score above 67. He allowed one reception on just three targets versus the Warhawks.

