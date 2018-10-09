Ole Miss snap counts and grades from win over ULM
After every game, our partners at Pro Football Focus issue grades for each player that sees the field.
Below are the grades and snap count totals for Ole Miss' players from the Rebels' 70-21 win over ULM. First, however, here's an explanation from PFF as to how the grades are generated.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
One other note: players who played fewer than 10 snaps are not included.
OFFENSE
|Name
|Snap Count
|Game Grade
|Season Grade
|
DK Metcalf
|
49
|
69.9
|
69.2
|
Javon Patterson
|
48
|
61.8
|
66.5
|
Sean Rawlings
|
45
|
66.3
|
67.1
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
44
|
87.0
|
90.4
|
Greg Little
|
43
|
59.7
|
77.8
|
Ben Brown
|
42
|
63.9
|
63.9
|
Alex Givens
|
42
|
63.1
|
72.5
|
Dawson Knox
|
42
|
73.0
|
60.9
|
Scottie Phillips
|
41
|
78.3
|
84.6
|
AJ Brown
|
38
|
89.0
|
78.8
|
DaMarkus Lodge
|
32
|
93.3
|
74.0
|
Jordan Sims
|
28
|
59.1
|
58.1
|
Royce Newman
|
28
|
54.0
|
58.4
|
Matt Corral
|
26
|
94.0
|
95.4
|
Elijah Moore
|
25
|
85.7
|
82.0
|
Bryce Mathews
|
20
|
60.3
|
61.2
|
Miles Battle
|
17
|
68.3
|
65.7
|
Alex Weber
|
17
|
62.7
|
80.3
|
Eric Swinney
|
16
|
58.6
|
65.2
|
Jason Pellerin
|
16
|
56.0
|
52.1
|
Braylon Sanders
|
15
|
53.3
|
69.0
|
Chandler Tuitt
|
13
|
60.6
|
62.5
|
Michael Howard
|
11
|
66.7
|
66.7
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
10
|
78.5
|
75.2
|
Gabe Angel
|
10
|
59.5
|
57.1
As expected from the stats, Ole Miss as a unit offensively excelled with its overall best position scores of the season. Offense: 93.9. Passing: 91.9. Pass blocking: 91.7. Receiving: 91.1. Rushing: 80.4. Run blocking: 60.4. The final area was the only one not considered very good or elite, and 60 is an average score in these 0-100 ratings.
Ole Miss picked up 296 of its 517 receiving yards after the catch, with AJ Brown leading the way. Of his 133 yards, 112 were after the catch.
Brown and DaMarkus Lodge combined to convert 19 targets into 18 catches for 312 yards.
The Rebels only allowed two pressures on 39 drop backs -- one each by Ben Brown and Tony Gray.
Scottie Phillips picked up 44 of his 74 yards rushing after contact.
DEFENSE
|Name
|Snap Count
|Game Grade
|Season Grade
|
Zedrick Woods
|
56
|
75.4
|
75.0
|
Keidron Smith
|
54
|
58.7
|
70.6
|
Armani Linton
|
44
|
62.9
|
62.9
|
Jalen Julius
|
38
|
68.2
|
69.1
|
Mohamed Sanogo
|
37
|
60.7
|
65.9
|
Benito Jones
|
36
|
68.5
|
66.1
|
Markel Winters
|
35
|
69.4
|
63.8
|
Willie Hibbler
|
33
|
61.8
|
56.0
|
Ryder Anderson
|
32
|
59.1
|
63.2
|
Josiah Coatney
|
31
|
67.3
|
75.0
|
Qaadir Sheppard
|
30
|
87.7
|
79.9
|
Ken Webster
|
30
|
72.4
|
69.6
|
Javien Hamilton
|
28
|
58.4
|
64.2
|
Jacquez Jones
|
27
|
60.3
|
62.5
|
Tylan Knight
|
26
|
52.1
|
52.1
|
Myles Hartsfield
|
24
|
53.5
|
69.4
|
Jakorey Hawkins
|
22
|
64.9
|
58.5
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
21
|
64.9
|
65.7
|
Charles Wiley
|
20
|
61.7
|
75.8
|
Donta Evans
|
20
|
57.1
|
57.1
|
Ross Donelly
|
19
|
76.5
|
74.5
|
Austrian Robinson
|
17
|
70.8
|
63.3
|
Vernon Dasher
|
16
|
52.0
|
60.1
|
Kevontae Ruggs
|
16
|
66.3
|
45.0
|
Brenden Williams
|
15
|
60.4
|
64.0
|
Art Mitchell
|
12
|
54.4
|
54.7
|
Ty Rocconi
|
12
|
65.0
|
65.0
|
CJ Miller
|
10
|
64.1
|
70.0
The snap counts are the biggest thing this week, as the score allowed for some of the mainstays to rest and other players to get opportunities. Only three players above 40 snaps is a good thing during this stretch of games until the bye week.
Ole Miss missed a season-low 10 tackles, and Armani Linton led the Rebels with an 83.9 tackling grade. Kevontae Ruggs has struggled with tackling this season, but he had a 78.4 in his 16 snaps.
Qaadir Sheppard has put together three excellent games in a row, following game scores of 85 and 78 against Kent State and LSU, respectively, with this 87.7 against ULM. Sheppard had an 89.7 pass rush score.
Ken Webster was the only cornerback with a coverage score above 67. He allowed one reception on just three targets versus the Warhawks.