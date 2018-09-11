Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 12:36:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss snap counts and PFF grades from Southern Illinois

S64ptwonsl0ifvbytblc
USA TODAY
Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsChase
Editor

Ole Miss overcame a halftime deficit to move to 2-0 on the season with a 76-41 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday. With No. 1 Alabama coming to Oxford for a 6 p.m. kick on Saturday, let's take one final look back at the game against the Salukis.

Below is the snap count for Ole Miss players and the Pro Football Focus assigned overall grade for each player who participated for the Rebels.

Also, before we get to those numbers, here's an explanation on how the PFF grades are compiled.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

Here are the snaps counts and grades for week two. We'll begin adding season grades to this space each week starting after the Alabama game, since there will be an adequate -- in our opinion -- sample size.

Quarterbacks
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Jordan Ta'amu

61

22

39

90.4

Matt Corral

10

8

2

70
Running Backs
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Scottie Phillips

37

15

22

73.6

Isaiah Woullard

24

7

17

73

Armani Linton

6

4

2

57.5

Tylan Knight

4

4

0

72
Wide Receivers
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

D.K Metcalf

60

22

38

79.3

Braylon Sanders

59

22

37

76.4

AJ Brown

44

17

27

80.6

Elijah Moore

17

8

9

79.5

Floyd Allen

11

5

6

56.3

Alex Weber

10

5

5

89.7

Miles Battle

8

6

2

57.5
Tight Ends
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Dawson Knox

43

17

26

46.1

Octavius Cooley

17

5

12

49

Jason Pellerin

8

8

0

53.4

Sam Murphey

5

5

0

67.9

Gabe Angel

2

0

2

56.7
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Sean Rawlings

66

27

39

79.5

Javon Patterson

64

25

39

67.2

Greg Little

57

24

33

84.4

Alex Givens

55

21

34

74.8

Ben Brown

42

18

24

66.9

Jordan Sims

22

7

15

62.6

Royce Newman

19

8

11

70.2

Bryce Mathews

7

5

2

69

Tony Gray

7

5

2

60.4

Eli Johnson

5

3

2

60.3

Sam Johnson

4

2

2

60.4
Defensive Line
Player Snap Counts Run Plays Plass Plays PFF Grade

Benito Jones

67

23

44

63.4

Josiah Coatney

62

24

38

71.5

Victor Evans

46

15

31

81.3

Qaadir Sheppard

46

15

31

57.9

Ryder Anderson

41

19

22

72.6

Austrian Robinson

37

11

26

68.1

Ross Donelly

25

11

14

74.9

Tariqious Tisdale

23

9

14

73.4

Sincere David

12

6

6

61.1

Charles Wiley

10

7

3

64

Markel Winters

9

6

3

64.9

KD Hill

4

4

0

52.8

Quentin Bivens

4

4

0

52.3

Brenden Williams

3

2

1

65.8
Linebackers
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Mohamed Sanogo

72

26

46

51.1

Willie Hibbler

50

19

31

58.2

Jacquez Jones

31

12

19

91.8

Detric Bing-Dukes

24

10

14

46.1

Zikerrion Baker

10

6

4

38.9

Jonathan Hess

2

2

0

75.4

Luke Knox

2

2

0

38.7

Josh Clarke

1

1

0

66.1
Defensive Backs
Player Snap Count Run Plays Pass Plays PFF Grade

Zedrick Woods

83

30

53

71.6

CJ Moore

82

29

53

65.8

Jalen Julius

48

22

26

68.3

Javien Hamilton

45

14

31

61.1

Myles Hartsfield

42

19

23

63.7

Vernon Dasher

41

13

28

91.1

Montrell Custis

40

15

25

57.4

Ken Webster

33

10

23

62.8

Keidron Smith

28

13

15

76.8

CJ Miller

23

13

10

55

Cam Ordway

9

5

4

63.8

Ty Rocconi

4

4

0

60

AJ Harris

4

4

0

60.5

Art Mitchell

2

2

0

60

Jakorey Hawkins

2

2

0

56
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}