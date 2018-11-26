Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 13:00:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Ole Miss snap counts and season grades for 2018

Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsChase
Editor

After every game, our partners at Pro Football Focus issue grades for each player that sees the field. During the season we have passed along those grades, as well as the players' season-long scores.

Below are the grades and snap count totals for Ole Miss over the course of the entire 2018 season. First, however, here's an explanation from PFF as to how the grades are generated.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

Smg9iqf9fxvudo00vekm
AP
OFFENSE
NAME SEASON SNAP COUNT SEASON GRADE

Javon Patterson

856

67.8

Jordan Ta'amu

820

85.3

Alex Givens

805

70.7

Greg Little

805

77.2

AJ Brown

728

78.9

Ben Brown

723

62.6

Sean Rawlings

698

63.2

DaMarkus Lodge

634

74.8

Dawson Knox

595

64.1

Scottie Phillips

514

78.8

Elijah Moore

404

69.5

DK Metcalf

344

70.8

Braylon Sanders

328

61.7

Jordan Sims

313

55.8

Isaiah Woullard

298

72.6

Octavious Cooley

257

56.8

Royce Newman

135

58.9

Alex Weber

86

67.2

Matt Corral

67

91.2

Jason Pellerin

59

43.0

Miles Battle

40

60.9

Eric Swinney

40

57.8

Bryce Mathews

31

61.3

Tylan Knight

26

68.8

Chandler Tuitt

24

62.7

Floyd Allen

21

69.5

Tony Gray

20

58.1

Eli Johnson

17

54.3

Gabe Angel

12

57.1

Sam Johnson

11

64.0

Armani Linton

11

53.7
Players with fewer than 10 snaps on the season aren't listed.
Re619ndrpl3zwetg6x76
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}