News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 13:08:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss snap counts: Memphis

Egusrzv3afp7dydcp4yy
Chase Parham • RebelGrove
@RivalsChase
Editor

MORE: POSTGAME PODCAST | ACHILLES HEEL FLARES UP IN LOSS

Throughout the season we will utilize Pro Football Focus' stats, grades and analytics to better inform you, the Ole Miss fans.

Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game.

Check out the number of snaps each Ole Miss player took on offense and defense in the 15-10 loss to Memphis.

QUARTERBACK
Player Total Snaps Pass Plays Run Plays

Matt Corral

53

28

25
RUNNING BACKS
Player Total Snaps Pass Plays Run Plays

Scottie Phillips

38

18

20

Jerrion Ealy

12

8

4

Snoop Conner

6

2

4

Tylan Knight

4

4

0
WIDE RECEIVERS
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Elijah Moore

51

28

23

Jonathan Mingo

34

21

13

Dontario Drummond

27

13

14

Miles Battle

20

11

9

Demarcus Gregory

16

8

8

Braylon Sanders

2

2

0
TIGHT ENDS
Player Total Snaps Pass Plays Run Plays

Octavius Cooley

32

12

20

Jason Pellerin

23

13

10
OFFENSIVE LINE
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Eli Johnson

53

28

25

Ben Brown

53

28

25

Royce Newman

53

28

25

Michael Howard

53

28

25

Alex Givens

37

18

19

Bryce Mathews

16

10

6
Jcnrqyh5b473epawrtxn
DEFENSIVE LINE
Player Total Snaps Run Plays Pass Plays

Benito Jones

53

32

21

Ryder Anderson

51

28

22

Josiah Coatney

50

26

24

Austrian Robinson

45

22

4

Tariqious Tisdale

18

14

4

Quentin Bivens

17

10

7

KD Hill

15

10

5
Memphis ran 84 total plays
LINEBACKERS
Player Total Snaps Run Plays Pass Plays

Sam Williams

70

42

28

MoMo Sanogo

62

37

25

Lakia Henry

59

33

26

Qaadir Sheppard

57

32

25

Willie Hibbler

25

14

11

Charles Wiley

24

15

9

Donta Evans

22

10

12

Luke Knox

10

4

6

Brenden Williams

3

3

0
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Player Total Snaps Run Plays Pass Plays

Jon Haynes

74

44

30

Jalen Julius

69

38

31

Jaylon Jones

62

34

28

Keidron Smith

57

27

30

Myles Hartsfield

57

34

23

Armani Linton

12

3

9

AJ Finley

6

4

2

CJ Miller

4

1

3

Jakorey Hawkins

2

0

2
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}