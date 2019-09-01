Ole Miss snap counts: Memphis
MORE: POSTGAME PODCAST | ACHILLES HEEL FLARES UP IN LOSS
Throughout the season we will utilize Pro Football Focus' stats, grades and analytics to better inform you, the Ole Miss fans.
Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game.
Check out the number of snaps each Ole Miss player took on offense and defense in the 15-10 loss to Memphis.
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass Plays
|Run Plays
|
Matt Corral
|
53
|
28
|
25
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass Plays
|Run Plays
|
Scottie Phillips
|
38
|
18
|
20
|
Jerrion Ealy
|
12
|
8
|
4
|
Snoop Conner
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
Tylan Knight
|
4
|
4
|
0
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Elijah Moore
|
51
|
28
|
23
|
Jonathan Mingo
|
34
|
21
|
13
|
Dontario Drummond
|
27
|
13
|
14
|
Miles Battle
|
20
|
11
|
9
|
Demarcus Gregory
|
16
|
8
|
8
|
Braylon Sanders
|
2
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass Plays
|Run Plays
|
Octavius Cooley
|
32
|
12
|
20
|
Jason Pellerin
|
23
|
13
|
10
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Eli Johnson
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Ben Brown
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Royce Newman
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Michael Howard
|
53
|
28
|
25
|
Alex Givens
|
37
|
18
|
19
|
Bryce Mathews
|
16
|
10
|
6
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Run Plays
|Pass Plays
|
Benito Jones
|
53
|
32
|
21
|
Ryder Anderson
|
51
|
28
|
22
|
Josiah Coatney
|
50
|
26
|
24
|
Austrian Robinson
|
45
|
22
|
4
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
18
|
14
|
4
|
Quentin Bivens
|
17
|
10
|
7
|
KD Hill
|
15
|
10
|
5
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Run Plays
|Pass Plays
|
Sam Williams
|
70
|
42
|
28
|
MoMo Sanogo
|
62
|
37
|
25
|
Lakia Henry
|
59
|
33
|
26
|
Qaadir Sheppard
|
57
|
32
|
25
|
Willie Hibbler
|
25
|
14
|
11
|
Charles Wiley
|
24
|
15
|
9
|
Donta Evans
|
22
|
10
|
12
|
Luke Knox
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Brenden Williams
|
3
|
3
|
0
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Run Plays
|Pass Plays
|
Jon Haynes
|
74
|
44
|
30
|
Jalen Julius
|
69
|
38
|
31
|
Jaylon Jones
|
62
|
34
|
28
|
Keidron Smith
|
57
|
27
|
30
|
Myles Hartsfield
|
57
|
34
|
23
|
Armani Linton
|
12
|
3
|
9
|
AJ Finley
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
CJ Miller
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
Jakorey Hawkins
|
2
|
0
|
2