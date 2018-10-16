Ticker
Ole Miss snap counts through seven games

Chase Parham
Editor

Ole Miss is 5-2 with a home date against Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rebels have dealt with injuries all season including a neck ailment that will derail DK Metcalf the rest of the season.

The Rebels have lost Jaylon Jones, Montrell Custis, CJ Moore and Metcalf for the year, and Josh Clarke, Markell Winters, Ken Webster, CJ Miller, Victor Evans and Floyd Allen have missed or are missing extended time.

With coaches plugging and playing all over the field, here's how the snaps have been divvied up through seven games. The final column is the percentage of snaps the player played when compared to all snaps on that side of the ball.

A player has to have been in 10 or more snaps or played in multiple games to be listed.

OFFENSE SNAP COUNTS
NAME SNAP COUNT % OF TOTAL SNAPS

Javon Patterson

458

92.9

Jordan Ta'amu

454

92.0

Sean Rawlings

437

88.6

Greg Little

418

84.7

Alex Givens

407

82.5

Ben Brown

373

75.6

A.J. Brown

351

71.1

Dawson Knox

347

70.3

DK Metcalf

346

70.1

Scottie Phillips

338

68.5

DaMarkus Lodge

296

60.0

Braylon Sanders

229

46.4

Jordan Sims

128

25.9

Royce Newman

116

23.5

Elijah Moore

112

22.7

Octavius Cooley

110

22.3

Isaiah Woullard

91

18.4

Alex Weber

53

10.7

Matt Corral

37

7.5

Jason Pellerin

36

7.3

Michael Howard

34

6.8

Bryce Mathews

31

6.2

Miles Battle

26

5.2

Tylan Knight

26

5.2

Eric Swinney

24

4.8

Chandler Tuitt

24

4.8

Tony Gray

20

4.0

Eli Johnson

17

3.4

Gabe Angel

12

2.4

Floyd Allen

11

2.2

Sam Johnson

11

2.2

Armani Linton

11

2.2

TOTAL

493

100
DEFENSE SNAP COUNT
NAME SNAP COUNT % OF TOTAL SNAPS

Zedrick Woods

511

87.3

Mohamed Sanogo

399

68.2

Benito Jones

359

61.3

Myles Hartsfield

329

56.2

CJ Moore

327

55.8

Qaadir Sheppard

294

50.2

Jalen Julius

291

49.7

Josiah Coatney

283

48.3

Willie Hibbler

278

47.5

Austrian Robinson

259

44.2

Javien Hamilton

258

44.1

Keidron Smith

223

38.1

Vernon Dasher

215

36.7

Victor Evans

190

32.4

Jacquez Jones

174

29.7

Markel Winters

174

29.7

Ryder Anderson

169

28.8

Tariqious Tisdale

166

28.3

CJ Miller

162

27.6

Kevontae Ruggs

156

26.6

Charles Wiley

152

25.9

Ross Donelly

142

24.2

Ken Webster

142

24.2

Montrell Custis

135

23.5

Armani Linton

97

16.5

Cam Ordway

81

13.8

Detric Bing-Dukes

79

13.5

Jaylon Jones

55

9.4

Tylan Knight

44

7.5

Donta Evans

39

6.6

Brenden Williams

38

6.4

Sincere David

32

5.4

Jakorey Hawkins

24

4.1

Hal Northern

24

4.1

Quinten Bivens

17

2.9

Ty Rocconi

16

2.7

Art Mitchell

14

2.3

Josh Clarke

13

2.2

KD Hill

12

2.0

Zikerrion Baker

11

1.8

AJ Harris

11

1.8

Jonathan Hess

10

1.7

TOTAL

585

100
