Ole Miss is 5-2 with a home date against Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rebels have dealt with injuries all season including a neck ailment that will derail DK Metcalf the rest of the season.

The Rebels have lost Jaylon Jones, Montrell Custis, CJ Moore and Metcalf for the year, and Josh Clarke, Markell Winters, Ken Webster, CJ Miller, Victor Evans and Floyd Allen have missed or are missing extended time.

With coaches plugging and playing all over the field, here's how the snaps have been divvied up through seven games. The final column is the percentage of snaps the player played when compared to all snaps on that side of the ball.

A player has to have been in 10 or more snaps or played in multiple games to be listed.