Ole Miss snap counts through seven games
Ole Miss is 5-2 with a home date against Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rebels have dealt with injuries all season including a neck ailment that will derail DK Metcalf the rest of the season.
The Rebels have lost Jaylon Jones, Montrell Custis, CJ Moore and Metcalf for the year, and Josh Clarke, Markell Winters, Ken Webster, CJ Miller, Victor Evans and Floyd Allen have missed or are missing extended time.
With coaches plugging and playing all over the field, here's how the snaps have been divvied up through seven games. The final column is the percentage of snaps the player played when compared to all snaps on that side of the ball.
A player has to have been in 10 or more snaps or played in multiple games to be listed.
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|% OF TOTAL SNAPS
|
Javon Patterson
|
458
|
92.9
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
454
|
92.0
|
Sean Rawlings
|
437
|
88.6
|
Greg Little
|
418
|
84.7
|
Alex Givens
|
407
|
82.5
|
Ben Brown
|
373
|
75.6
|
A.J. Brown
|
351
|
71.1
|
Dawson Knox
|
347
|
70.3
|
DK Metcalf
|
346
|
70.1
|
Scottie Phillips
|
338
|
68.5
|
DaMarkus Lodge
|
296
|
60.0
|
Braylon Sanders
|
229
|
46.4
|
Jordan Sims
|
128
|
25.9
|
Royce Newman
|
116
|
23.5
|
Elijah Moore
|
112
|
22.7
|
Octavius Cooley
|
110
|
22.3
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
91
|
18.4
|
Alex Weber
|
53
|
10.7
|
Matt Corral
|
37
|
7.5
|
Jason Pellerin
|
36
|
7.3
|
Michael Howard
|
34
|
6.8
|
Bryce Mathews
|
31
|
6.2
|
Miles Battle
|
26
|
5.2
|
Tylan Knight
|
26
|
5.2
|
Eric Swinney
|
24
|
4.8
|
Chandler Tuitt
|
24
|
4.8
|
Tony Gray
|
20
|
4.0
|
Eli Johnson
|
17
|
3.4
|
Gabe Angel
|
12
|
2.4
|
Floyd Allen
|
11
|
2.2
|
Sam Johnson
|
11
|
2.2
|
Armani Linton
|
11
|
2.2
|
TOTAL
|
493
|
100
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|% OF TOTAL SNAPS
|
Zedrick Woods
|
511
|
87.3
|
Mohamed Sanogo
|
399
|
68.2
|
Benito Jones
|
359
|
61.3
|
Myles Hartsfield
|
329
|
56.2
|
CJ Moore
|
327
|
55.8
|
Qaadir Sheppard
|
294
|
50.2
|
Jalen Julius
|
291
|
49.7
|
Josiah Coatney
|
283
|
48.3
|
Willie Hibbler
|
278
|
47.5
|
Austrian Robinson
|
259
|
44.2
|
Javien Hamilton
|
258
|
44.1
|
Keidron Smith
|
223
|
38.1
|
Vernon Dasher
|
215
|
36.7
|
Victor Evans
|
190
|
32.4
|
Jacquez Jones
|
174
|
29.7
|
Markel Winters
|
174
|
29.7
|
Ryder Anderson
|
169
|
28.8
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
166
|
28.3
|
CJ Miller
|
162
|
27.6
|
Kevontae Ruggs
|
156
|
26.6
|
Charles Wiley
|
152
|
25.9
|
Ross Donelly
|
142
|
24.2
|
Ken Webster
|
142
|
24.2
|
Montrell Custis
|
135
|
23.5
|
Armani Linton
|
97
|
16.5
|
Cam Ordway
|
81
|
13.8
|
Detric Bing-Dukes
|
79
|
13.5
|
Jaylon Jones
|
55
|
9.4
|
Tylan Knight
|
44
|
7.5
|
Donta Evans
|
39
|
6.6
|
Brenden Williams
|
38
|
6.4
|
Sincere David
|
32
|
5.4
|
Jakorey Hawkins
|
24
|
4.1
|
Hal Northern
|
24
|
4.1
|
Quinten Bivens
|
17
|
2.9
|
Ty Rocconi
|
16
|
2.7
|
Art Mitchell
|
14
|
2.3
|
Josh Clarke
|
13
|
2.2
|
KD Hill
|
12
|
2.0
|
Zikerrion Baker
|
11
|
1.8
|
AJ Harris
|
11
|
1.8
|
Jonathan Hess
|
10
|
1.7
|
TOTAL
|
585
|
100