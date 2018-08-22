OXFORD | Summers are often a springboard for college players to find form in subsequent regular seasons, and two such candidates for Ole Miss just wrapped up sizzling seasons in the Cal Ripken League.

Rising sophomores Anthony Servideo and Carl Gindl led the Baltimore Redbirds to a 31-9 record and a divisional championship while using the everyday opportunity to find consistency in their games heading into a pivotal fall ball for both players.

The Rebels, coming off SEC West and SEC Tournament titles but a loss to Tennessee Tech in the Oxford Regional, start fall practice next month, and for the first time that includes two opportunities to play other teams. Ole Miss will host Little Rock and Delta State in the coming weeks.

“It was a great opportunity to relax and find rhythm with consistent at-bats and playing everyday,” Servideo said. “We got hot as a team and that makes it more fun, but it was also about making sure I got my work done.”

Servideo hit .391 with eight triples and 16 extra base hits in 110 at-bats. He also added three home runs in the playoffs and stole 11 bases during the summer. The Florida native played shortstop all summer but will likely be back in a second base competition with Jacob Adams this fall.

Adams picked up the majority of the playing time in 2018, but Servideo came on strong at the end of the season, as he made the most of his opportunity when Grae Kessinger injured a hamstring in the SEC Tournament.

The expected shortstop replacement if Kessinger goes pro following the season, Servideo had 14 hits in 62 at-bats as a freshman. Defensively he made two errors all season and flashed plus range that makes him a valuable fielding piece. While Servideo has the athletic ability to play in the middle of the outfield and potentially fill a role, Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement said there’s more hesitancy to do that since his future is at shortstop.

“I felt like I was pressing during the regular season as a freshman,” Servideo said. “The game sped up on me, and you want to make the most of limited at-bats. This summer taught me to relax and just play.”

Gindl had just six at-bats as a freshman but played in 15 games because of his excellent speed and base running ability. With Baltimore he alternated between center field and right field and is a candidate for an outfield spot as a sophomore with the Rebels.

Ole Miss loses Will Golsan but returns Thomas Dillard and Ryan Olenek in the outfield, though Olenek can play multiple spots, and it’s at least a thought that Dillard may get an opportunity at catcher after playing the position some this summer.

Gindl excelled in the key areas for his game in Baltimore, hitting .383 and only striking out 16 times in 118 plate appearances. He led the team with 20 stolen bases and hit .400 during the playoffs.

“It was nice to get to know I could go in and know I would get the reps,” Gindl said. “I could focus on things with less pressure. I knew I had to treat it like the fall and the spring. I’m going to have limited amount of times to show out so you always have to make the most of it.”

Servideo said: “No one could get (Gindl) out the first three weeks. Everyone was mad because he just kept hitting and hitting. It was fun to watch.”

An injury in the preseason harmed Gindl’s ability to factor into the mix last season before roles were firmly established. He’s healthy and more confident a year later. And his speed can be an X factor for more opportunities.

“The coaches before we left for the summer just said to have fun and be ready to compete in the fall,” Gindl said. “The success was a big deal in being able to do that.”