Illinois transfer portal cornerback Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson committed to Ole Miss on Saturday, continuing the Rebels’ momentum on reloading its defense in preparation for the 2024 season.

Nicholson, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., had 36 tackles for the Fighting Illini in 2023. Nicholson has played three seasons at Illinois.

Nicholson entered the season as a member of the PFF Preseason All-Big Ten third team. He added six pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the season. Nicholson committed a team-high nine penalties for 119 yards and was ejected in the Illini’s game against Indiana.

Nicholson earned plenty of accolades during his Illinois career. In three years, he totaled 66 tackles, 15 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. He was also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient and won the team’s Howard Griffith Impact Player award in 2022.

Per NFLDraftDiamonds.com, Nicholson “plays with acceptable acceleration and solid lateral quickness.”

Nicholson has “solid footwork in his backpedal, accelerates proficiently and has excellent timing opening his hips in man technique. (He) plays sticky man coverage. He has solid anticipation on crossing routes and gets into a good trail position where he can make a play on the ball. Uses solid lateral quickness to stay in phase vs vertical routes. He plays a physical brand of man coverage using his inside hand to feel where his matchup is at all times. (He) communicates well in zone coverage versus crossing concepts that require him bouncing responsibilities to teammates.

“Solid open field tackler. He throws his entire upper body weight into the ball carrier to make the play because of his small stature and brings good force. Adequate in run support, he is marginal at the point of attack versus all wide receivers blocking him due to his length. He takes very good pursuit angles when given the opportunity to freely shoot towards the box.”

Nicholson is the second -- and maybe the third -- defensive player to commit to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal. The Rebels picked up Arkansas transfer portal linebacker Christopher "Pooh" Paul on Friday evening, and it's widely believed the Rebels have gotten/are about to get Oklahoma transfer portal defensive back Key Lawrence.