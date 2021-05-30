Ole Miss to host baseball regional, will find out opponents on Monday

Ole Miss will again host postseason baseball to Oxford.

The Rebels are 41-19 overall, and they went 18-12 in the SEC regular season before a Saturday semifinals appearance in the conference tournament.

Ole Miss had a top-16 seed locked up prior to Hoover, but after three wins there, it was a formality when Oxford, Mississippi, was named as a host site by the NCAA on Sunday night. The four-team double elimination bracket begins Friday.

Ole Miss will learn the teams coming to Oxford and potential super regional opponents during the selection show Monday at 11 a.m.

The Rebels are hosting for the third consecutive postseason and for the fourth time in sixth years — not counting the 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Ole Miss’ 10th time to host since 2004 and it has advanced to the super regional round six of the previous nine times. The Rebels have never advanced to a super regional away from Oxford.

Ole Miss swept through the 2019 Oxford Regional to break two straight failures to advance in 2016 and 2018. The Rebels advanced five consecutive times they hosted from 2005 to 2014.

Ole Miss finished with the No. 13 RPI and is tied with Vanderbilt with 19 top-50 wins — the second most nationally behind Arkansas’ 27 quadrant one victories.