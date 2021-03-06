RebelGrove - Ole Miss uses its bullpen and a bomb to beat Belmont

OXFORD | Ole Miss made quick work of its first three games on the schedule this week, outscoring opponents by 31 runs combined.

It served to get rid of the poor taste from the UCF series, but more tangibly, it led to a rested bullpen that was ready for Saturday’s tighter contest.

Ole Miss beat Belmont, 4-3, to clinch the series and set up a sweep opportunity at 1:30 on Sunday. Kevin Graham hit the first pitch of the eighth inning out of right field, a 109-MPH laser that’s the second-hardest hit ball by an Ole Miss player at Swayze this season. Tim Elko had a 111-MPH batted ball on February 26.

It led to the first full-strength beer shower of 2021, but it was set up to be dramatic because of Jackson Kimbrell and Taylor Broadway.

Ole Miss (9-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game, and the score didn’t change under Graham’s first home run of the year — the ninth different Rebel to hit a home run this season.

Gunnar Hoglund worked at least five innings for the 10th straight appearance but left with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

Kimbrell coaxed a fly out and got a strikeout to strand the runners and leave the game tied. He also pitched a scoreless seventh inning and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 10 innings this season.

“He’s come into some of the toughest situations since day one,” Broadway said of Kimbrell. “He seems like nothing fazes him and he’s huge for us.”

Mike Bianco said: “We trust him in those situations. The starter or the closer gets talked about, but he’s been such a key for us in the middle and coming in with runners on base.”

Broadway struck out four around two walks in two shutout innings to get the win and finish the game. Since the start of 2020, Broadway has allowed one earned run in 23 innings.

It was Bianco's 500th career win at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss survived a 1-for-9 afternoon with runners in scoring position. Belmont took a quick lead with a solo home run in the first and a walk and two singles led to two runs in the third inning.

Justin Bench doubled and Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst singled, all with one out in the bottom half. Graham’s ground-ball fielder’s choice led to two runs after a throwing error from Belmont first baseman Brody Heaton.

Bench had three hits and Elko put up his fourth multi-hit game in the last five opportunities.

The home run was Graham’s second extra base hit of the season.

“I’ve just been a little off but that swing right there felt as good as it could have,” Graham said.