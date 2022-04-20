Ole Miss' Watkins happy with 'new beginning,' eager to win fans' respect

OXFORD -- Jordan Watkins was one of the first transfers to commit to Ole Miss in this recruiting cycle.

He visited in December, months after watching Ole Miss' offense torch his Louisville teammates in the season opener for both teams in Atlanta.

That game planted a seed, but by December, Watkins was ready for a "new beginning" at a school that offered a better fit.

Ole Miss was losing several receivers from last year's Sugar Bowl team and the Rebels' brass told him he reminded them of former Ole Miss star Elijah Moore, now with the NFL's New York Jets.

"This is definitely a hot spot for the portal with all the guys we've brought in," Watkins said. "I think the transfer portal is something that is here to stay in college football, definitely. I think it's something we benefit off off. I think the morale around the team is really good because we're bringing in all these different guys. I think that's what makes it so special because we're all connected in that we know what we have to do, and that's eventually get to the College Football Playoffs. I think everybody sees that common goal."

Watkins, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Louisville, caught 35 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Cardinals. Ole Miss sold him on putting Watkins in multiple spots on the field, the way they used Moore in 2020, and taking advantages of mismatches.

"That's pretty much what Lane (Kiffin) preaches," Watkins said.

Watkins has also had a front-row seat watching the ongoing Ole Miss quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Watkins called it a "very tight race," noting that he felt confident in both signal-callers.

"I'm excited for Saturday for both of them to get out there and do their own thing a little bit," Watkins said, referring to Ole Miss' Grove Bowl Saturday at noon.

Dart and Altmyer are different, Watkins said. Dart is "kind of a little bit more relaxed," while Altmyer "is kind of goofy a little bit."

"When you look at their games, I think they're very similar," Waktins said. "There aren't very many differences.They both can run the ball and make really good reads. They're big-time quarterbacks."

Watkins, for his part, is eager to show Ole Miss fans what he's all about, especially with the departures of Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond to the NFL.

"I definitely want to prove myself, not only to the coaches and the players as well but also to the fan base," Watkins said. "I think our fans are kind of (questioning) right now. We lost a couple of big-time guy, one being the quarterback (Matt Corral), and I think fans are kind of anxious to get out there and see what the team looks like full-go. ....I think we're going to come out here Saturday and put on a show.

"Myself, I've always counted myself as an underdog a little bit, so I want to get out there and introduce myself to the fans and to pretty much everybody in the country."