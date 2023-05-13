Ole Miss continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail inside the Magnolia State. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have added another in-state target to its growing 2024 recruiting class in three-star Clarskdale (Miss.) cornerback Patrick Broomfield.

Broomfield saw his recruitment pick up in a big way after a quiet start to the process. The 6-2, 160-pound defensive back tallied nearly 20 offers prior to committing to Ole Miss, headlined by the likes of Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, and Oregon.

In the end, he couldn't pass up on making Oxford his college destination of choice. The Rebels' staff did a tremendous job of recruiting Broomfield and making him feel at home each time that he visited campus.

"It just felt like home from the jump," Broomfield told Rivals. "When they first offered, I felt something different about them. And then when I visited, it felt like home to me."