Ole Miss wins out for coveted in-state cornerback Patrick Broomfield
Ole Miss continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail inside the Magnolia State. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have added another in-state target to its growing 2024 recruiting class in three-star Clarskdale (Miss.) cornerback Patrick Broomfield.
Broomfield saw his recruitment pick up in a big way after a quiet start to the process. The 6-2, 160-pound defensive back tallied nearly 20 offers prior to committing to Ole Miss, headlined by the likes of Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, and Oregon.
In the end, he couldn't pass up on making Oxford his college destination of choice. The Rebels' staff did a tremendous job of recruiting Broomfield and making him feel at home each time that he visited campus.
"It just felt like home from the jump," Broomfield told Rivals. "When they first offered, I felt something different about them. And then when I visited, it felt like home to me."
Kiffin played a major role in recruiting Broomfield with much of the staff also involved. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding, cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson, and recruiting assistant Kevin Bolden were all in consistent communication with the Clarskdale defender.
"It was really the whole staff. Me and coach Kiffin have a really good bond," Broomfield said. "We text and talk a lot. I was watching the NFL Draft, and he said that would be me in the first-round one day."
Broomfield plays a physical brand of football. He enjoys laying the boom and playing downhill. Additionally, Broomfield flashes upside in coverage with ball skills that are showcased on both sides of the ball in the secondary and out wide.
Now committed to Ole Miss, Broomfield is putting his recruiting hat on. He has a long list of prospects that he wants to join him in Oxford as the Rebels look to win the in-state recruiting battles during a loaded year in Mississippi.
Tennessee commit JJ Harrell is the top priority for Broomfield, as the two have a strong friendship. Five-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin and Rivals250 athlete Braylon Burnside are also significant targets for the newest Ole Miss pledge.
"If we really lock-in and all go to the same school, it's not going to be fair," said Broomfield.