OXFORD — Bruce Stevens lost about 20 pounds since the end of last season.

Dominik Olejniczak found almost all of them.

Ole Miss’ junior center struggled in his first season with the Rebels, averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first season after transferring from Drake. When that season ended, Olejniczak decided he needed to get bigger and stronger. He’s gained 17 pounds since last March and will open the Rebels’ season Saturday at 3 p.m. against Western Michigan at a robust 262 pounds.

“I ate a lot,” Olejniczak said, drawing laughter. “It was a struggle. I was forcing myself at the beginning. Then I got used to it.”

Olejniczak is smiling more these days, and much of that is due to his chemistry with new Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, a native Mississippian who will be making his regular season debut at The Pavilion at Ole Miss Saturday.

Davis said Olejniczak’s biggest challenge has been “next play,” meaning moving on after a mistake or a missed shot. Davis said he’s seen progress in that regard in the preseason, including a strong effort in the Rebels’ exhibition win over Fayetteville State last Friday.

Olejniczak said the opportunity to go to Canada in August to play four exhibition games “helped a lot, those 10 extra practices. We’re still not 100 percent. We’re working on it but we’re getting better.”

Davis, Olejniczak said, has certainly won his trust since arriving in Oxford in late March.

“Whatever he wants me to do, I’m going to do it,” Olejniczak said. “I see it as being beneficial for me. I’m getting better, so that’s all I can do. …I just love this system. I feel really comfortable being in there.”

As for Davis, Saturday’s game will bring with it some nerves and emotions. After 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee, it’s a new routine and a new setting.

“I’ve been going to the same parking space and having my same little superstitions for 16 straight years, so they all kind of started again for the very first time — new arena, what do you do when you get to the locker room, all the different kind of things,” Davis said. “So those are all firsts for (new) players, firsts for me but I do think the exhibition games help. I don’t think it’ll be a lot different Saturday. I really don’t.”

Western Michigan is 1-0 this season, having beaten Detroit, 89-76, on Tuesday. Seth Dugan, the Broncos’ 7-foot center, scored 32 points. Forward Josh Davis added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Forwards Kawanise Wilkins and Patrick Emilien had 11 points apiece.

“We have to make teams miss,” Davis said. “When they’re making, they’re making tough twos. …I think that’s just going to be a work in progress throughout the year though."