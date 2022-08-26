OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin makes a list of things he's grateful for each morning.

"The first thing on there is the transfer portal," Kiffin said Friday.

Kiffin admitted he was joking, at least a little bit, but the Ole Miss coach knows that had it not been for the ability to add players from other programs who could step in and play right away, the 2022 season might have been difficult to prepare for.

"You guys watch practice," Kiffin said to the assembled media. "Take out all the portal guys and make our starting lineup."

Kiffin didn't even have to complete the thought. Without the portal, 2022 would've been a rebuilding year at best for Ole Miss. With it, the Rebels are ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 heading into their season opener next Saturday versus Troy at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Kiffin started thinking about the transfer portal last season. He knew Matt Corral was leaving early for the NFL. He suspected Jerrion Ealy would as well. Same for linebacker Chance Campbell. Running back Snoop Conner's early departure was a bit of a surprise, but it wasn't an absolute shock.

Kiffin didn't feel Ole Miss had signed "the best classes in the world" during his first two years in Oxford or in the year before he and his staff arrived.

"We've always been in the process of filling that in," Kiffin said. "I don't know what other rosters will look like but I can't imagine there's going to be others with a larger percentage of portal guys starting or getting significant playing (time) in the country."

Earlier on Friday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman published a list of the top 100 transfer portal players in the country entering the season. Ole Miss had six players on that list, led by TCU running back transfer Zach Evans at No. 6 and including UCF wide receiver transfer Jaylon Robinson (19), USC tight end transfer Michael Trigg Jr. (22), USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart (27), Auburn defensive tackle transfer JJ Pegues (41) and SMU running back transfer Ulysses Bentley IV (81).

Feldman's list didn't include several other key transfers who figure to start and/or play big roles when the Rebels entertain Troy, including wide receivers Malik Heath and Jordan Watkins, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, defensive lineman Jared Ivey, linebackers Khari Coleman and Troy Brown, kicker Jonathan Cruz and defensive backs Isheem Young, Ladarius Tennisson and Dashaun Jerkins.

Kiffin admitted Friday it's become more difficult to effectively accomplish the duality that is preparing for an imminent season all the while keeping an eye on the big picture of long-term roster management.

"There's still a lot of planning for the future," Kiffin said. "You're living in the moment and planning for the game Saturday but you're still planning."

Kiffin said he and his staff watch the portal and recruit high schoolers, all the while admitting that it's difficult to predict how rules will change.

Kiffin also knows his team will be used as a gauge of sorts by other coaches who are trying to decide how heavily to rely on the transfer portal moving forward.

"I think people will take whatever those few schools are that signed the most portal guys," Kiffin said. "It's a copycat league, sport, world. I would venture that if those teams -- whoever that is, USC, us and other teams that signed the most portal guys -- do poorly, people will say, 'Oh, we're not going to do the portal as much.' If we do really well, it's like people looked at Michigan State a year ago and said, 'Hey, let's do that.' I don't look at it that way but that will be viewed that way for sure."

With so many new faces in tow, Kiffin is taking no chances as the opener approaches. The Rebels are doing a full dress rehearsal Saturday, including going to the team hotel in Oxford, busing to the stadium and more.

"It's always critical, especially when half of the players are new," Kiffin said.