BATESVILLE | Well, that's one way to start my second season covering high school in Mississippi. South Panola has to walk away from this one with a bad taste in their mouth. After defeating Clinton last year, the Arrows came into Thursday night's game with revenge on the mind, and it showed. Neither team took many shots down the field, and the heat timeouts had a way of putting a halt to any momentum that was being built on either side. Turnovers and mistakes ultimately decided the game, as Kanoda Lewis fumbled the ball out of the end zone late in the 4th quarter. A fumble is what ultimately decided the game, as Lewis fumbled on the last play of the game, which you can see below:

Clinton wins 14-7. This was ruled the fumble that ended the game pic.twitter.com/T9E0ZGp21y — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) August 17, 2018

1. Hunter Hulsey has Power 5 upside as a QB

Hulsey didn't have many chances to show off his arm, but when the chance came, he made the plays needed to win the game. Late in the 4th quarter, after South Panola missed a FG that would have likely won the game in regulation, Hulsey made some throws that you don't normally see in the state of Mississippi. Hulsey's got offers from North Carolina, Kent State, and Western Illinois among others, but said he doesn't want to worry about recruiting right now. "I'm focused on this team, and this season. I'll focus on that stuff later," Hulsey said after the game. After an impressive 7v7 circuit and camp cycle, Hulsey's a name for schools still looking for a QB to know, despite not having a RR currently.



2. South Panola has a serious weapon with Kanoda Lewis

What position will Kanoda Lewis play at the next level? DE? TE? WR? That question remains after watching his week one performance, one that saw him line up in the slot, as a wildcat QB, and as the outside receiver. His biggest impact on the game came when he would line up at QB, and with him and Dean (see below) in the backfield at the same time, the Tigers certainly like their chances. Good things happen when the ball is in his hands, when he doesn't fumble it.

3. Newcomer E Jai Mason is still adjusting to life in Clinton

Mason made the late-summer decision to leave Jackson Academy after an eye-popping sophomore season with the Raiders. He made plays when given the chance, but with the conservative play-calling, there weren't many chances for him. That won't be the case as the season goes on. Clinton's offense will be one of the more explosive in the state this season. Mason's got early offers from all over, including Florida, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

4. Janari Dean's finally healthy, and yes he's dangerous

There will be a full RebelGrove.com feature on Janari Dean and his comeback later this morning, but for now there's this: Dean played in his first full four-quarter varsity game of his career on Friday night. He had well over 100 yards of offense in what ended a 14-7 game. He doesn't project to the offensive side of the ball at the next level, but he's fully capable of carrying this South Panola team for the next two years.

5. South Panola isn't "back" yet but the defense is

South Panola's history as a national power and in-state staple is always the topic of discussion when they take the field, and the city of Batesville gets borderline anxious every year when the season approaches. They're not back. Not yet at least. Dean (above) is just a junior, while several other impact players are sophomores. Reports out of Tiger territory suggest that they will be back soon, and last night's performance by a group of non-seniors (Caleb Grayer, Jaqualian Gillespie, and Anterio Draper come to mind) was evidence that there is light at the end of the tunnel. They've just got to stop fumbling the ball.