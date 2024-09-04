The expectation has been clear for Trey Amos since he arrived at Ole Miss: Be a lockdown cornerback in his final season of college eligibility.

The Alabama transfer played in all 14 games last season for the Crimson Tide and emerged as one of their top cornerbacks by the end of the season. Instead of that track, Amos moved to Oxford and had quite the debut against an overmatched opponent.

In the Ole Miss 76-0 win over Furman, Amos allowed one reception on four targets for negative-4 yards. He had three pass breakups and an interception when he stepped in front of the receiver and tipped the ball to himself for the pick.

"That's what a top SEC corner looks like," ESPN analyst Rocky Boiman said on the broadcast. "(He's) 6-foot-1, 190 and looks like a thoroughbred out there, and we're seeing it already."

Furman's passer rating when throwing at Amos was 0.0, and PFF College gave him a 92.8 coverage grade.

Amos entered the season with 1,618 careers snaps after three seasons at ULL and then 2023 at Alabama.

Amos played 32 snaps in the win over the Paladins, the second most at cornerback behind Chris Graves' 33 snaps. Ole Miss played 38 total players on defense and got most of the starters out at halftime.

The No. 6 Rebels had three defenders grade in the 90s overall, per PFF College. Amos at 92.8, defensive tackle Walter Nolen at 92.7 and rush end Princely Umanmielen at 90.8. All three are SEC transfer portal additions.

Ole Miss faces Middle Tennessee at 3:15 p.m. in Oxford on Saturday. The Blue Raiders beat Tennessee Tech, 32-25, in their opener. Ole Miss is favored by 41.5 points.