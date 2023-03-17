On Friday night, it was Vanderbilt left-hander Hunter Owen's world, and Ole Miss merely existed within it. The lanky, 6-foot-6 junior spun a complete-game, two-hit shutout that paved the way for the Commodores to cruise to an 8-0 win to take the series.

In the top of the second inning, Reagan Burfured lined a one-out single into left field in what was a scoreless ballgame at the time. It was ultimately the Rebels' last base runner of the night as Owen seized control of the game and allowed the Vanderbilt offense to remove all doubt. Owen needed just 96 pitches to gather all 27 outs. He kept Ole Miss off balance with a fastball that was particularly effective in the upper portion of the strike zone, complimented by a reliable curveball and cutter, with a few changeups mixed in when needed.

"You have to tip your cap to Owen," head coach Mike Bianco said. "It has been a while since I have watched our team get dominated like that. To retire the last 23 in a row, that is pretty impressive."

Ole Miss freshman right-hander Grayson Saunier matched Owen by compiling four scoreless innings to begin his first career SEC start. He danced around some early trouble as he stranded two base runners in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings. But the wheels fell off the proverbial wagon in the 5th inning. Enrique Bradfield lined a leadoff double down the right field line. Two batters later, Jack Bulger cracked a first-pitch breaking ball into left field that plated Bradfield for the game's first run. Saunier looked poised to mitigate the initial damage as he got ahead of the next hitter, R.J. Austin, 0-2, but Saunier made a crucial mistake on the next pitch. An elevated fastball caught far too much of the plate and Austin deposited it over the left field wall to give the Commodores a 4-0 lead that proved to be more than enough leeway.

"If you want to find a silver lining, I thought it was Saunier's best outing of the year," Bianco said. "It is unfortunate. He just started to run out of gas in the fifth, but I thought he was really sharp."

A Christian Maldonado double one pitch later marked an abrupt end to Saunier's night. Saunier allowed four earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 4.1 innings. In five starts this season, Saunier has gone beyond the fourth inning just twice and only completed five innings once. An inability to find the strike zone had plagued Saunier leading up to this start. On this night, it was more about where he missed within the strike zone as the fifth inning home run proved costly.

Bianco is not necessarily incorrect in his assessment of Saunier's outing, but it does underscore the precarious position this Ole Miss pitching staff is in. The Rebels are now 19 games into the 2023 season and their starting pitchers have completed six innings twice and completed five innings just five times -- which includes Hunter Elliott's five-inning performance on opening day. The inability to get length from the starting pitching has taxed an already thin bullpen.

In this game, however, it mattered very little, considering the offense compiled just two hits against Owen and did not have a base runner after the second inning.

"He has a super dominant fastball in the mid-90s with some rise," Bianco said. "We were chasing some balls up in the zone and then he threw a cutter and a curveball and even a few changeups to the right-handers. He also never put himself in tough counts. It seemed like he was always ahead in the count. He put a lot of pressure on us and really just suffocated us offensively."

Sam Tookoian bridged the final 3.2 innings for Ole Miss in an 85-pitch outing -- four more than Saunier threw. He allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. The Commodores added another run in the 5th inning and three more in the 8th inning to remove all doubt. Vanderbilt, who entered the weekend last in the SEC in runs scored, has out-hit Ole Miss 30-9 in the first two games of this series.

"We either seemed like we took pitches, or when we tried to be aggressive, we chased out of the zone," Bianco said. "Owen was just really good and on his game tonight."

Ole MIss will attempt to avoid being swept in the series finale on Saturday. The Rebels send Xavier Rivas to the mound. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.